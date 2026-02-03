or
Savannah Guthrie's Mother Believed to Be Abducted From Bed as Signs of Forced Entry Emerge Amid Missing Persons Case

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her bed as signs of forced entry emerge amid the missing persons case.

Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her bed as the investigation into her mysterious disappearance continues.

Nancy's phone, wallet and car were still at her home when police began their investigation, the man leading the investigation told a news outlet on Monday, February 2. Though Nancy's front door was unlocked, there were signs of forced entry, according to the source.

Nancy Guthrie Is Believed to Have Been Abducted

Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen the day before she was reported missing on January 30.
Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was last seen the day before she was reported missing on January 30.

Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, and was reported missing the next day.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced during a press conference on Monday, February 1, that the disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime.

"We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Chris revealed, adding they found "concerning evidence."

"This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again," he said.

Nancy had "no cognitive issues," but was "limited in her mobility," leading police to believe she didn't "just walk out of there... she did not leave on her own," according to the Pima County Sheriff.

Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Saw Her on January 30

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her neighbors on January 30.
Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her neighbors on January 30.

Nancy's neighbor recounted seeing her in good spirits the day of her last known appearance.

“I just saw her two days ago [on Saturday] checking her mail,” the neighbor told a news outlet on Monday, February 2. “She was always smiling and always asking about our family and neighbors. She was very engaged with the community. … It’s very concerning.”

Nancy Guthrie's Neighbors Are in 'Complete Shock'

Nancy Guthrie's neighbors are very 'worried about her.'
Nancy Guthrie's neighbors are very 'worried about her.'

The source praised Nancy as a "longtime neighbor and dear friend," and said their community is very "worried about her."

“We live on the same street. [We are] in complete shock and very concerned," the neighbor revealed.

Jenna Bush Hager Issued Concerning Update

Jenna Bush Hager offered an update during the February 2 broadcast of the 'Today' show.
Jenna Bush Hager offered an update during the February 2 broadcast of the 'Today' show.

Though Savannah missed the Today show taping as she deals with the family emergency, her longtime cohost and friend Jenna Bush Hager shared a concerning update during the broadcast, explaining the matriarch needed to take medication for her "survival."

"She’s without her medication so we are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now. Our prayers obviously go out to Savannah and the entire family," Jenna informed viewers.

