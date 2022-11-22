Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United After He Slammed Football Club In Bombshell Interview

Shortly after the bombshell announcement sent shockwaves throughout the soccer world, Ronaldo issued a statement of his own regarding the matter.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” he said. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans,that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.”

This shocking decision comes weeks after Ronaldo made headlines after disparaging Manchester United during an interview with controversial host ​​Piers Morgan earlier this month. During his sit-down, the soccer star made several allegations against the soccer organization, claiming that alongside being ousted from the team, he was treated with little respect by manager Erik ten Hag, with club higher-ups acting callously after his newborn son died earlier this spring.