Soccer Legend Craig Foster Rips David Beckham Apart For Working As An Ambassador For The 2022 FIFA World Cup In Qatar

Soccer legend Craig Foster slammed David Beckham for working as an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The World Cup, which began on Sunday, November 20, has been making headlines, as the Arab nation criminalizes sex outside marriage, which has led to the prosecution of rape victims, and homosexuality is also criminalized.

Additionally, the weather typically reaches over 100 degrees, and thousands of migrants are believed to have died while working on the construction of the stadium.