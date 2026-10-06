Critics Alarmed by Simplified, Stark 'Department of War' Logo Behind Pete Hegseth at Air Force Academy, Art Expert Says 'Accidental N--- is Just Not a Thing'

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Defense secretary Pete Hegseth's recent appearance at the Air Force Academy on October 3 drew criticism due to his controversial backdrop. The "Department of War" logo displayed behind the politician, 46, during his address looked suspiciously like symbolism and imagery that was present during the Third Reich.

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The Department of Defense's Logo Dates Back to 1947

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth's speech was blasted online by critics.

During the speech, Hegseth stood in front of a logo for his government agency that looked quite different from the department's official branding. The original logo's colorful design — which dates back to 1947 — featured a bald eagle plastered below a row of gold stars referencing the 13 original U.S. colonies as the bird also sits on top of three arrows. Each dart represents each of the U.S' military factions: the Air Force, Army and the Navy,

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Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth's speech's backdrop symbol was compared to N--- Germany's logo by viewers.

The colorless emblem shown during Hegseth's presentation earlier this month appeared to look straight and much less detailed, as it seemed to resemble the Reichsadler coat of arms style used by N--- Germany under Adolf Hitler in the 1930s and 1940s. Famed art historian Seema R. took to her Instagram to critique the graphic, saying: “Accidental N--- is just not a thing."

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Viewers Denounced Pete Hegseth's Speech on Social Media

Source: MEGA 'It’s almost as if [MAGA] is going out of their way to make it seem like they are N----,' one person penned on X.

"If everything you do to make it to look more like you are a N---," she trailed off before wincing. "We go from the [orginal logo's eagle] to a styled one that looks EXACTLY like the one from the Third Reich. This is the dumbest of the dumb." Once Hegseth's appearance made its way to social media, other viewers also slammed the symbol. "It’s almost as if [MAGA] is going out of their way to make it seem like they are N----," someone wrote on X.

Source: MEGA Some users didn't believe the symbol was a coincidence.