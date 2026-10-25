'Crystal Lake': Everything to Know About the Cast, Plot and Release Date of the 'Friday the 13th' Prequel Series

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The origins of the Friday the 13th franchise are explored in Peacock's new prequel series, Crystal Lake. Forty-six years after the horror franchise debuted in 1980, Brad Caleb Kane was tapped to revive the horrors of Camp Crystal Lake in the prequel series, which was filmed in Blairstown, N.J., where parts of the original slasher movie were also shot. "It's still exactly the same," Kane told Deadline after the prequel's release. "The structures are the same, maybe some paint jobs are different, and we had to do a little bit of that. But basically, it's exactly the same town intact as it was 45 years ago, which is amazing." Arriving just in time for Halloween 2026, here's everything to know about Peacock's Crystal Lake.

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How Is 'Crystal Lake' Connected to the 'Friday the 13th' Franchise?

Source: Peacock 'Crystal Lake' is the prequel series to the 'Friday the 13th' franchise.

The original Friday the 13th centers on Camp Crystal Lake, where a group of young camp counselors prepares to reopen the summer camp. However, as they get the grounds ready, a mysterious killer begins targeting them one by one. As the killings unfold, the culprit is revealed to be Pamela Voorhees, a grieving mother seeking revenge for the drowning of her son, Jason. The official synopsis for Crystal Lake states the franchise's prequel series "follows single mother Pam Voorhees who has been unable to shake her grief after her young, sickly son Jason tragically drowned in the town lake almost a year before. When two strangers arrive at Pam's door digging into her past, a disturbing chain of events is set into motion, leaving the townspeople of Crystal Lake wondering: just who is Pam Voorhees?" The showrunner told Deadline that Crystal Lake would explore more than Pamela's backstory. "Obviously, it's not just Pam's story, it's Crystal Lake, so you have all of the peripheral characters who are interesting to me," he explained. "You have the opportunity for this to be more of a Twin Peaks-y kind of vibe, with Ralph and with Dorf and Trudy and all of those characters. There's a lot more to get into with them. But obviously, the nexus is always gonna be Pam and Jason and their story."

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Who Stars in 'Crystal Lake'?

Source: Peacock Brad Caleb Kane served as the creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of the series.

Freaks and Geeks and Mad Men actress Linda Cardellini leads the cast of Crystal Lake as Pamela. She is joined by William Catlett (Levon Brooks), Devin Kessler (Briana Brooks), Cameron Scoggins (Officer Dorf), Gwendolyn Sundstrom (Grace Snell), Callum Vinson (Jason Voorhees), Nick Cordileone (Ralph), Joy Suprano (Rita), Danielle Kotch (Claudette) and Phoenix Parnevik (Barry).

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How Many Episodes Does 'Crystal Lake' Have?

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Source: Peacock 'Crystal Lake' premiered before Halloween 2026.

Crystal Lake has a total of eight 60-minute episodes.

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Where Can Fans Stream 'Crystal Lake'?

Source: Peacock Linda Cardellini leads the cast of 'Crystal Lake.'

All episodes of Crystal Lake premiered on Peacock on October 15.

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Will There Be 'Crystal Lake' Season 2?

Source: Peacock The original 'Friday the 13th' film was released in 1980.