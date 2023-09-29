The Current iGaming Market in the USA

States Allowing iGaming Platforms

As each state can decide whether to legalize online casinos and sportsbooks, it’s challenging to describe the US online gambling market in a single sentence.

Online Casinos

Of the 50 states only six have legalized online casinos: New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, West Virginia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. However, as the iGaming authority of each state regulates the casino platforms based there, only people within the state can legally use these sites.

Sportsbooks

Over 30 states allow in-person sports betting, but only around 26 extend that to online sportsbooks. However, it’s still more widely accepted than online casino sites, even if you can’t bet across state lines. This means that, like casino sites, players must be within the platform’s regulating state to legally access it.

States Next in Line

While it doesn’t seem like 2023 will reveal any newly regulated gambling markets, it was a year of setting the scene to allow new markets. Discussions and legislative sessions happened throughout the year, and the recent National Council of Legislators From Gaming States focused on discussing the expansion of the iGaming market.

Iowa, New York, Indiana and Illinois are considering legalizing online casinos, and Maine, North Carolina and Vermont are pending a decision on legalizing online sports betting. Despite legalizing online poker, Nevada continues to ban other online casino platforms and games due to the local land-based casinos’ heavy opposition.