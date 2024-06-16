10 Cutest Photos of Celebrity Father-Son Pairs: From David Beckham and Cruz to Pierce Brosnan and Paris
Andy Cohen and Benjamin Allen
Andy Cohen has been enjoying his role as a dad-of-two since welcoming Benjamin Allen and Lucy Eve into his life. He shared a sneak peek of their bonding moment in an Instagram post.
The Bravo star opened up about the experience during his interview with People, revealing that "being supported" as a single parent helped him become the best dad to his children.
"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."
Chris Hemsworth and Twins Sasha and Tristan
Thor actor Chris Hemsworth ensures he always has time for his family despite his busy schedule.
In July 2023, he took his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their twins, Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth, on a trip to Ibiza. In one of the photos from the outing, Hemsworth struck a pose with his kids while enjoying the beach.
They also share daughter India Rose Hemsworth together.
David Beckham and Cruz
The way a father and son bond surely changes when the latter grows up.
In February 2023, David Beckham took Cruz Beckham to the pub to celebrate his youngest child's 18th birthday. At the time, Cruz had his first-ever alcoholic drink.
Jeff Goldblum and River Joe
Jeff Goldblum took his first photo with his son, River Joe Goldblum, on April 7, 2017, after his wife gave birth to the baby.
"We couldn't be happier!!! @jeffgoldblum is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!" Emilie Goldblum captioned the post.
John Legend and Miles
John Legend enjoyed a Los Angeles Lakers game with his son Miles Theodore Stephens. His eldest child, Luna Simone Stephens, whom he shares with Chrissy Teigen, also joined them!
Matthew McConaughey and Livingston
Matthew McConaughey offered his son Livingston, his youngest child with wife Camila Alves McConaughey, a heartfelt tribute to mark his 11th birthday.
"Double one's, we love watching you grow. Thanks for puttin so many smiles on our faces. love, Papa's," he captioned the post.
Michael J. Fox and Sam
Michael J. Fox celebrated his son Sam's birthday with a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best. Proud to be your pops. Love you!" the Back to the Future star wrote in the caption.
Pierce Brosnan and Paris
In June 2023, Pierce Brosnan uploaded photos of himself with his son Paris Brosnan, which they took during a trip to Florence, Ponte Vecchio.
Paris is one of the James Bond star's five children.
"My fatherly instincts are purely my own," he told Esquire in 2017. "They relate back to no one, because there was no one. I only met [my dad] the once. … I had a Sunday afternoon with him."
Rob Lowe and His Sons Matthew and John
Rob Lowe showed his close relationship with his sons, Matthew and John, during an outing in New York to promote The Lowe Files.
Stephen Curry and Canon W. Jack
Stephen Curry beat the heat by having pool time with his wife, Ayesha Curry, and their youngest child, Canon W. Jack Curry.
The couple reportedly came up with Canon's name during their honeymoon.
"We had his name picked out and then we had another girl's name picked out that we didn't end up using for Riley," she told People. "But Canon always stuck with us. France is one of our favorite places to vacation, and so his name's actually French and it means young wolf, which Stephen loved because we kind of consider ourselves a wolf pack."