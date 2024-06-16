10 Cutest Photos of Celebrity Father-Son Pairs: From David Beckham and Cruz to Pierce Brosnan and Paris

Andy Cohen has been enjoying his role as a dad-of-two since welcoming Benjamin Allen and Lucy Eve into his life. He shared a sneak peek of their bonding moment in an Instagram post.

The Bravo star opened up about the experience during his interview with People, revealing that "being supported" as a single parent helped him become the best dad to his children.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he shared. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."