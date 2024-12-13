Hollywood Icon Cybill Shepherd, 74, Looks Frail as She Makes Rare Public Appearance in L.A.: Photos

The actress rose to fame after starring opposite Bruce Willis in the hit series Moonlighting, which aired from 1985 to 1989. Shepherd's performance on the show earned her two Golden Globe wins for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical in 1986 and 1987, along with an Emmy nomination in 1988.

Willis has recently faced health challenges after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The action film star's family announced he would step back from acting in 2022

"I will always love Bruce," she said during a "Race to Erase MS" benefit gala in Los Angeles in May of that same year. "I just have to say one thing about Bruce — no one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room."