Hollywood Icon Cybill Shepherd, 74, Looks Frail as She Makes Rare Public Appearance in L.A.: Photos
Veteran actress Cybill Shepherd, best known for her roles in cult classics such as Taxi Driver and Moonlighting, was spotted looking frail as she struggled to walk down the streets of Los Angeles.
The 74-year-old star was spotted running errands near her home in Southern California, looking thin in a loose-fitting shirt and jeans while she held on to her personal assistant to stay balanced.
A source said: "She has been frail for years, but these photos are shocking. She looked skeletal and was hanging on for dear life to her assistant — it really looks as if she is on her last legs."
The actress rose to fame after starring opposite Bruce Willis in the hit series Moonlighting, which aired from 1985 to 1989. Shepherd's performance on the show earned her two Golden Globe wins for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Comedy or Musical in 1986 and 1987, along with an Emmy nomination in 1988.
Willis has recently faced health challenges after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The action film star's family announced he would step back from acting in 2022
"I will always love Bruce," she said during a "Race to Erase MS" benefit gala in Los Angeles in May of that same year. "I just have to say one thing about Bruce — no one else was ever considered for the part when he walked in the room."
The actress starred in her own award-winning sitcom Cybill, where she played a middle-aged actress who has had a varied, though mediocre career. Many episodes featured a show-within-a-show format, usually in the cold opens, showing the actress' character, Cybill Sheridan, playing various characters in other films and TV shows.
She's also starred in several other hit TV shows such as The L Word, Psych, The Client List, High Noon and Eastwick.
Shepherd's most recent role was portraying author Nancy Crampton-Brophy in the 2023 TV movie How to Murder Your Husband, directed by Stephen Tolkin. Her co-stars in the production included Steve Guttenberg, Sandy Minh Abley and Primo Allon.
Shepherd took on the challenging role of a true-crime drama based on the tragic events surrounding the murder of Daniel Brophy.
Daniel, a chef and culinary instructor, was found murdered at the Oregon Culinary Institute in 2018. The film portrays the events leading up to Daniel's death and the subsequent trial that unfolded.
His widow, portrayed by the 74-year-old, was convicted of second-degree murder in connection to her husband's death on May 25, 2022.