Demi Moore Reveals Ex Bruce Willis Is 'Very Stable' Amid Dementia Battle But Admits Things Can Get 'Difficult': 'There Is Great Loss'
Demi Moore gave a heartfelt update on how ex-husband Bruce Willis is doing after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in early 2023.
During a chat with CNN on Friday, December 6, the actress revealed, "Given the givens, he is in a very stable place at the moment."
"I really mean this so sincerely: it's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at. And from that place, there is such loving and joy," shared the mom-of-three, 62, who was married to Willis, 69, from 1987 to 2000.
That being said, she confessed, "It’s very difficult and it's not what I would wish upon anyone, and there is great loss — but there’s also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it."
The interviewer brought up how from the outside looking in, the Ghost star appears to get along well with her former husband's current wife, Emma Heming, 46, to which Moore noted she did.
"That has been very important to me even from when Bruce and I separated and divorced, is the recognition that we're a family — we'll always be a family, just in a different form. And that form may evolve and change," the Emmy nominee explained.
"I'm grateful because it's not just me. It requires everybody coming together," Moore gushed. "And it's lovely. I'm really so grateful."
Aside from the General Hospital alum's three daughters with Willis — Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 30 — the Die Hard star also shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, with his current spouse.
Though their girls are young, the former model admitted she's "never tried to sugarcoat anything for them."
"They’ve grown up with Bruce declining over the years," Emma told Town & Country. "I’m not trying to shield them from it."
"This disease is misdiagnosed, it’s missed, it’s misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children," she shared.
"What I learned from our therapist was that if children ask questions, they’re ready to know the answer. If we could see that Bruce was struggling, I would address it with the kids so they could understand, but this disease is chronic, progressive, and terminal. There is no cure," the mom-of-two continued. "Obviously, I don’t like to speak about the terminal side of this with them, nor have they asked. They know that Daddy’s not going to get better."