Cynthia Erivo Scolds Fan Mid-Performance After Catching Them Filming Her: 'You’re Sorry?'

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Cynthia Erivo had a frustrated encounter with a fan mid-performance. During the Monday, April 27, Dracula show in London's West End, the actress, 39, broke character in the middle of her monologue to scold a fan who was filming her.

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Source: Suplied to OK! Cynthia Erivo stars in 'Dracula' on the West End.

“It was crazy. One minute, we were intensely watching a scene in the show and the next, Cynthia looked out into the audience and asked, ‘Are you filming this?’” an eyewitness recalled exclusively to OK!. “At first we thought maybe it was part of the play but could see she was furious. The woman quietly said she was sorry.” Erivo — who had completed the London Marathon just one day prior — then reportedly shouted, "You’re sorry?" and stormed off the stage. “The scrim came down, and we all sat there waiting to see what was going to happen,” the source continued. “The ushers tried to keep people calm and in their seats. The woman who was filming was escorted out of the theater, and we all applauded. About 10 minutes later, there was an announcement warning that any filming was prohibited and Cynthia came back out on stage and everyone applauded again. She picked up right where she left off.”

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Source: MEGA Cynthia Erivo broke character about an hour into her performance.

Other attendees of the show called out the unexpected moment in a Theatre Board blog. “Show stop just over an hour in tonight, she looked out into the audience and said ‘are you filming? Is someone filming?’ and stopped the show,” an attendee confirmed. “Some applause from stalls a few moments later, presumably when filmer removed from theatre. This is my first return visit since second preview when she paused and restarted show from the top. Can't believe I'm seeing another choice by her to fully halt the show! I'm in the grand circle, more than two full rows of seats entirely empty up here.”

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Source: MEGA Cynthia Erivo ran the London Marathon just one day before the fan incident.

Another guest added, “I've not experienced this myself, but whenever I hear of an actor calling someone out for filming or whatever, I just think wow, fair play, how brave (in a not sure I would be able to do that kind of way). And at the same time I think, it isn't their job to do that though!”

Cynthia Erivo Stopped a Previous 'Dracula' Performance After Messing Up Her Lines

Source: MEGA Cynthia Erivo previously restarted 'Dracula' when she flubbed her lines.