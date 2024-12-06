Wicked's Cynthia Erivo Shames Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous' Cyberbullies, Insists Haters 'Don't Know Anything About' the Singer

While at the Red Sea Film Festival, the former was asked about the relentless online attacks the "Break Free" crooner, 31, receives on the daily about her looks, relationships and more.

Erivo, 37, said "cyberbullying is quite dangerous," noting it's "easy to be behind the computer typing words about a person you don’t know anything about."

The British actress encouraged people to "be the counterpoint" of negativity, sharing, "Be the person who tells the positive. What a person who has never met you thinks is never more important than what you think of yourself."