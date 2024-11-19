Cynthia Erivo 'Annoyed' After Dax Shepard Asks 'Wicked' Star How She Wipes With Her Extra Long Nails
What a Wicked question!
Dax Shephard got personal with Cynthia Erivo during her guest appearance on the Monday, November 18, episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast — but perhaps a bit too personal, as the host asked the famed actress to detail how she wipes her behind.
"Can I ask you a really crazy question that’s inappropriate?" Shepard quizzed Erivo — who stars as Elphaba in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, which hits theaters on Friday, November 22.
"When you’re wiping your b---," Shepard, 49, began, though Erivo, 37, interrupted before he could finish, admitting: "I knew you would ask that question. Everybody asks that question!"
In response, Erivo explained, "My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!"
Shepard continued to interrogate the Harriet star, however, as he questioned how she positions her hands beneath the toilet paper to ensure everything stays clean. He then asked whether Erivo uses the "tips of the fingernails" when wiping.
Erivo shut down his speculation, confirming she uses the "pads" of her fingers, though Shepard was seemingly loving the bathroom-related conversation, as he proceeded to ask if The Outsider actress ever feels a "little tickle of the nails on the crack" of her behind.
"No, because the tissue is there!" Erivo exclaimed.
As the dirty conversation died down, Shephard wanted to know if Erivo was "offended" by the question, though the talented singer confessed she was more "annoyed" by it.
"I’m like, ‘Come on, guys.’ But I get it. But it’s also like, I’m a functioning adult and I’ve never walked around smelling like, you know…” she declared. "People are bold. "
Continuing to defend herself against critics who insist she is incapable of performing daily life activities with her extra long nails, Erivo added: "People are like, ‘How do you get anything done with those nails?’ I’m like, ‘I mean, I’m here. I’m dressed.’"
Erivo's extravagant manicures have been the stars of the show at each stop along the Wicked press tour.
Channeling her character's inner magic, Erivo has debuted a new design during each red carpet destination around the world. The hype surrounding her fingernails even landed the Tony award-winning actress a brand deal with nail polish brand OPI — for which she was also recently named a global ambassador.
For the Mexico City premiere of Wicked, Erivo iconically showed off two different manicures in one outfit — with a set of hands being attached to her all-black Thom Browne outfit to make for the perfect Wicked Witch of the West-inspired ensemble.
Fans are in for a treat come the second installment of Wicked, due to be released in 2025, as Erivo previously told Marie Claire her nails are "much longer" and "much more expressive" in the follow-up film.
"We're playing with the marbling of it, we're playing with ombré...It’s a realization of the magic that she has," the Broadway star teased.
When asked how nails became such an important part of Erivo's role, the Pinocchio actress noted, "I knew I wanted her to have micro braids, and I knew I wanted her to have a full set," calling her decision "a nod to my culture and a nod to the character."