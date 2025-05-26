Dakota Johnson Reacts to Pedro Pascal's Hilarious OnlyFans Suggestion: 'I Could Just Wiggle My Toe'
Dakota Johnson has caught wind of Pedro Pascal's suggestion for her to join OnlyFans, and the actress is all for making some extra cash.
During a recent Q&A segment with a news outlet, the 35-year-old starlet revealed that her Materialists costar, 50, playfully urged her to consider the subscription service for non-NSFW content.
"Pedro Pascal told me that I should have an OnlyFans and that I could just like wiggle my toe and make money," Johnson revealed in a video shared on May 16.
The conversation about OnlyFans sparked after a fan asked if they should worry about their boyfriend following models from the platform on Instagram. Unfortunately, the 50 Shades of Grey star couldn't offer much insight since she is not well-versed in the workings of the service.
"I don't know anything about that," Johnson admitted. "I don't know. OnlyFans is the place where people go to watch people do weird things?"
Despite her lack of knowledge about the platform, Johnson expressed curiosity about its popularity. She even mused whether the models on OnlyFans operate on a different level of attractiveness compared to "regular models."
Later, she confessed, "I would look at OnlyFans models on Instagram if [she] knew how to do that."
"It sounds interesting. Sounds intriguing," she added.
Johnson's spontaneous remarks about Pascals's playful suggestion quickly went viral, prompting fans to rush to the defense of the Last of Us star, ensuring his comments were not taken out of context.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Pedro is an ally. Don't take this out of context. If he meant it authentically then that's what it was. Let her eat and laugh to the bank," one fan commented on Complex's Instagram post featuring Johnson's quote.
Another fan remarked, "If you read his actual quote you'd know how he meant it, don't make it weird bruh lmao because I'd take his advice."
Though OnlyFans is known for a mixed bag of content, including explicit photos and videos, it has attracted a number of Hollywood stars over the years. Celebs like Blac Chyna, who now goes by Angela R. White, Iggy Azalea, and Denise Richards have all jumped on the platform.
Chyna, 37, previously revealed that she made nearly $2 million during her stint on OnlyFans. "The actual number was close to $2 million," she shared in a 2023 interview with Forbes. "Within a 2-year span. So, I opened it in 2020. So, right when the pandemic had hit… it was something that I didn't want to do at first."
As for Richards, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hinted at lucrative earnings as well, sharing with People in February that her profits remained "lucrative."