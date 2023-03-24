Blac Chyna Got Baptized After Losing Lawsuit To Kardashians, Reveals She'll Now Go By Birth Name Angela: 'I Was Reborn'
After Blac Chyna endured constant drama with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian and lost the multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit she hurled at his family, the mom-of-two is ready for a fresh start.
In a Thursday, March 23, Instagram post, the star revealed she got baptized less than two weeks after the legal drama concluded.
"I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22 🙏🏽God is Good 🙌🏽," she captioned the post.
A few days earlier, the 34-year-old said she was going back to her birth name: Angela White.
Another part of her "life-changing journey" is overhauling her physical appearance, as over the past few weeks, she underwent breast and butt reduction surgeries in addition to dissolving all of her face fillers.
In a new interview, the reality star explained she's making changes to her career as well.
"I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I'm kind of past that. It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in," she told a news outlet. "Besides, with me being baptized, that's just not what God will want me to do. It's kind of degrading."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Blac Chyna Reveals She's Underwent Breast, Butt Reduction Surgery As 'Part Of My Life Changing Journey': 'One Of The Best Decisions'
- Blac Chyna Reveals She's 'Broke,' Has Just $3,000 In Bank Account After Losing Dramatic Trial Against Kardashian-Jenner Family
- Blac Chyna Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2023 Grammy Awards After Rob Kardashian Lawsuit Drama — See Reactions
"I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly," she continued. "Now I'm just going by faith. I'm not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me."
The model explained her outlook came about after forming a new connection with God, something she did after hitting a low point.
"I just got sick and tired of being sick and tired of the same repetitive things. I thought, 'Let me dig deep and see what it is that I'm doing wrong.' Because obviously there's something I'm not doing right, even if I think I am," she confessed. "Now I'm doing the right thing to the best of my ability so I can become whole."
Daily Mail interviewed Blac Chyna.