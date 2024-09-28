or
Dakota Johnson Recalls Straddling Justin Timberlake at 19 Years Old in 'The Social Network'

Dakota Johnson recalled the first time she met Justin Timberlake on the set of 'The Social Network.'

Sept. 28 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Dakota Johnson recalled her first encounter with Justin Timberlake, 43, when they worked together on The Social Network.

Dakota Johnson recalled her first encounter with Justin Timberlake on the set of 'The Social Network.'

"Are you kidding? I was just like 19 and straddling Justin Timberlake and like whipping him in the face with my hair," the 34-year-old actress said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The brunette babe was asked about what she thought of Timberlake even before their first encounter.

"100 percent had preconceived notions, but he was lovely and kind and really welcoming for a person that was just a stranger," she revealed.

"I think that because this was The Social Network and David Fincher we did this so many times that I'm like, I'm in it. I know it, I know all the lines. It's still there," she said as the moment played out.

Dakota Johnson said she had preconceived notions about Justin Timberlake.

In the movie, she played the role of a Stanford University student who finds herself waking up next to Timberlake's character, Sean Parker, following a hookup.

"We did it so many times that I feel like I remember this and it's happening now," the How to Be Single star joked about the scene. "Maybe I was traumatized."

Johnson, who was only in the movie for that one part, further mentioned that she "was not allowed to keep" the red underwear featured in the flick.

"They're a good little booty short," she remarked.

Dakota Johnson revealed she 'was not allowed to keep' the red underwear featured in her scene.

The Social Network is well-known for its dramatized portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg's creation of Facebook and the ensuing legal disputes surrounding the platform.

The Fifty Shades Darker actress also shared her initial encounter with costars Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield.

"You and Jesse were so busy on that movie and I was obviously in for four seconds," the movie personality told Garfield in a conversation in 2022. "And I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day."

In 'The Social Network,' Dakota Johnson played the role of a Stanford University student who finds herself waking up next to Justin Timberlake's character.

"You were really nice," Johnson told her costar as they continued with their interaction. "And Jesse didn't acknowledge me."

"He was probably in character," she added.

In response, Garfield said that Eisenberg, who portrayed Facebook co-founder Zuckerberg, "was probably overwhelmed by…my," before Johnson interjected, saying, "beauty."

