Glow Up! See Dakota Johnson's Stunning Transformation Through the Years in Before and After Photos
Oct. 11 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Dakota Johnson's fashion instincts were shaped early on by her mother, Melanie Griffith, and her personal style has continued to evolve over the years.
The Fifty Shades of Grey actress spoke candidly about her style preferences during a January interview with Vogue, revealing the specific restrictions she gives her longtime stylist, Kate Young.
"I say to Kate: no turtlenecks, no mohair," she said. "It gets stuck in my mouth."
Young previously told Vogue that Johnson tends to favor "classic, minimal, elegant, with just a little bit of fashion for day" looks.
"Words mean very different things to different people… Dakota wants to be a disco ball [for evening wear]," the stylist continued.
Take a look at Johnson's style evolution over the years as she moves from classic daytime looks to her more glamorous red carpet moments.
2003
Johnson joined Griffith and her younger half-sister Stella Banderas in celebrating Tippi Hedren as the legendary The Birds actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2003.
2008
The Social Network actress turned heads in a black strapless mini dress with ruched draping at the 30th Carousel of Hope Ball in October 2008. She completed the all-black look with a matching clutch bag and pumps.
2011
For LACMA's Art + Film Gala in 2011, Johnson slipped into a champagne-silver satin gown with an asymmetric neckline that complemented her rectangular clutch. She also styled her hair in a pinned-back blonde updo to emphasize her décolletage.
2012
Johnson commanded attention in a black midi dress with a keyhole cutout neckline at the Los Angeles premiere of 21 Jump Street. The red carpet look also consisted of sheer dark stockings and black heels.
2013
In February 2013, Johnson stepped into the spotlight at the Tommy Hilfiger Los Angeles flagship store opening in a cream-colored suit and matching trousers.
2014
The How to Be Single actress channeled her inner Disney princess in a custom navy blue Jason Wu gown and elbow-length gloves for the 2014 Met Gala.
2015
For LACMA 2015 Art + Film Gala, Johnson opted for a mustard yellow silk gown with a black bow and floral detail.
2016
Johnson cut a glamorous figure in an eye-popping red number at the 2016 EE British Academy Film Awards.
2017
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Johnson drew every eye in a black-and-white gown at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in London.
2018
Delivering a standout moment, Johnson arrived at the 75th Venice International Film Festival in a red strapless gown.
2019
The Bad Times at the El Royale star owned the 11th Governors Awards in a white two-piece ensemble featuring a top and a voluminous floor-length skirt.
2021
Johnson swapped her skirts and gowns for a bodysuit at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021. The ensemble featured an embellished V-neckline and high-waisted pale pink wide-leg pants that highlighted the actress' enviable figure.
2022
Johnson eclipsed the crowd at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party when she arrived in a dazzling feather-trimmed gown with a sharply plunging neckline and structured vertical pleating.
2023
At the Daddio premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, Johnson swept onto the carpet in a sheer, cream floor-length Bode dress from the label's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, featuring an intricate fish-and-coral print.
2024
Johnson elevated the sheer look with a bolder twist at the Madame Web premiere in Westwood, Calif.
For the event, she wore a Gucci crystal-mesh gown that mimicked an intricate spider web, a fitting nod to her role in the superhero film.
2025
Johnson served red carpet drama at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala, donning a simple black midi dress and black heels.
2026
Bringing effortless glamour to the New York premiere of Verity, Johnson emerged as the night's best-dressed contender in a custom Calvin Klein ensemble. She paired the iridescent white sequin-embroidered bandeau with a sleek, high-slit column skirt.