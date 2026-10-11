Glow Up! See Dakota Johnson's Stunning Transformation Through the Years in Before and After Photos

See how much Dakota Johnson's style has evolved over the years.

Dakota Johnson's fashion instincts were shaped early on by her mother, Melanie Griffith, and her personal style has continued to evolve over the years.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress spoke candidly about her style preferences during a January interview with Vogue, revealing the specific restrictions she gives her longtime stylist, Kate Young.

"I say to Kate: no turtlenecks, no mohair," she said. "It gets stuck in my mouth."

Young previously told Vogue that Johnson tends to favor "classic, minimal, elegant, with just a little bit of fashion for day" looks.

"Words mean very different things to different people… Dakota wants to be a disco ball [for evening wear]," the stylist continued.

Take a look at Johnson's style evolution over the years as she moves from classic daytime looks to her more glamorous red carpet moments.