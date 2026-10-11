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Glow Up! See Dakota Johnson's Stunning Transformation Through the Years in Before and After Photos

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

See how much Dakota Johnson's style has evolved over the years.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Dakota Johnson's fashion instincts were shaped early on by her mother, Melanie Griffith, and her personal style has continued to evolve over the years.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress spoke candidly about her style preferences during a January interview with Vogue, revealing the specific restrictions she gives her longtime stylist, Kate Young.

"I say to Kate: no turtlenecks, no mohair," she said. "It gets stuck in my mouth."

Young previously told Vogue that Johnson tends to favor "classic, minimal, elegant, with just a little bit of fashion for day" looks.

"Words mean very different things to different people… Dakota wants to be a disco ball [for evening wear]," the stylist continued.

Take a look at Johnson's style evolution over the years as she moves from classic daytime looks to her more glamorous red carpet moments.

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2003

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson said her style was influenced by her mother, Melanie Griffith.

Johnson joined Griffith and her younger half-sister Stella Banderas in celebrating Tippi Hedren as the legendary The Birds actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2003.

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2008

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

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The Social Network actress turned heads in a black strapless mini dress with ruched draping at the 30th Carousel of Hope Ball in October 2008. She completed the all-black look with a matching clutch bag and pumps.

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2011

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

She has six half-siblings from her parents' previous marriages and relationships.

For LACMA's Art + Film Gala in 2011, Johnson slipped into a champagne-silver satin gown with an asymmetric neckline that complemented her rectangular clutch. She also styled her hair in a pinned-back blonde updo to emphasize her décolletage.

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2012

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson does not have any full siblings.

Johnson commanded attention in a black midi dress with a keyhole cutout neckline at the Los Angeles premiere of 21 Jump Street. The red carpet look also consisted of sheer dark stockings and black heels.

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2013

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson is the only child born to her famous parents.

In February 2013, Johnson stepped into the spotlight at the Tommy Hilfiger Los Angeles flagship store opening in a cream-colored suit and matching trousers.

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2014

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson has been open about working with Kate Young.

The How to Be Single actress channeled her inner Disney princess in a custom navy blue Jason Wu gown and elbow-length gloves for the 2014 Met Gala.

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2015

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Kate Young said Dakota Johnson 'wants to be a disco ball' for her evening looks.

For LACMA 2015 Art + Film Gala, Johnson opted for a mustard yellow silk gown with a black bow and floral detail.

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2016

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Taylor Swift delivered an opening monologue on 'Saturday Night Live.'

Johnson cut a glamorous figure in an eye-popping red number at the 2016 EE British Academy Film Awards.

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2017

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dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson starred in Taylor Swift's music video for 'Patient Zero.'

Johnson drew every eye in a black-and-white gown at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in London.

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2018

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson spoke about her 'two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians.'

Delivering a standout moment, Johnson arrived at the 75th Venice International Film Festival in a red strapless gown.

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2019

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Her most recent relationships have been with Role Model and Chris Martin.

The Bad Times at the El Royale star owned the 11th Governors Awards in a white two-piece ensemble featuring a top and a voluminous floor-length skirt.

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2021

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were together for nearly eight years.

Johnson swapped her skirts and gowns for a bodysuit at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021. The ensemble featured an embellished V-neckline and high-waisted pale pink wide-leg pants that highlighted the actress' enviable figure.

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2022

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin called it quits for good in June 2025.

Johnson eclipsed the crowd at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party when she arrived in a dazzling feather-trimmed gown with a sharply plunging neckline and structured vertical pleating.

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2023

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson was most recently linked to Machine Gun Kelly.

At the Daddio premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, Johnson swept onto the carpet in a sheer, cream floor-length Bode dress from the label's Spring/Summer 2024 collection, featuring an intricate fish-and-coral print.

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2024

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly hit it off at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Johnson elevated the sheer look with a bolder twist at the Madame Web premiere in Westwood, Calif.

For the event, she wore a Gucci crystal-mesh gown that mimicked an intricate spider web, a fitting nod to her role in the superhero film.

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2025

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

The actress attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nuptials in July.

Johnson served red carpet drama at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala, donning a simple black midi dress and black heels.

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2026

dakota johnson transformation before after photos
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson has dated a string of musicians.

Bringing effortless glamour to the New York premiere of Verity, Johnson emerged as the night's best-dressed contender in a custom Calvin Klein ensemble. She paired the iridescent white sequin-embroidered bandeau with a sleek, high-slit column skirt.

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