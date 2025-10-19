Will There Be 'The Social Network 2'? Everything We Know So Far About the Sequel to the Oscar-Winning Film
Oct. 19 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Has a Sequel to 'The Social Network' Been Confirmed?
Aaron Sorkin is logging back in to work on the companion piece to the Oscar-winning 2010 film, The Social Network.
In the years after the David Fincher-directed film dominated the cinemas, Sorkin consistently expressed his desire to write a sequel to The Social Network. Discussions about the potential project became more prominent following the January 6 Capitol attack in 2021.
"There's no question that there is a story. Whether you want to call it a sequel or not, there's a story there," he told Deadline in February 2021. "Whether I'm the guy to tell it or not, I'm not sure. What I mean is right now, as we speak, I would not be able to write. I don't know quite how to tell the story, and I think it's probably also something I wouldn't want to do without David Fincher."
He echoed a similar sentiment in a taped 2024 episode of "The Town" podcast.
"Look, yeah, I'll be writing about this. I blame Facebook for January 6," the Academy-winning writer-director said. "You're going to need to buy a movie ticket."
At the time, Sorkin teased he had been "trying" to write a movie.
"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible, because that is what will increase engagement," he shared. "That is what will get you to, what they call inside the hallways of Facebook, 'the infinite scroll.' There's supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn't; there's just growth."
In June, sources said Sorkin had been tapped to write, direct and produce The Social Network 2 for Sony Pictures, with Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser also producing.
What's the Official Title of 'The Social Network 2'?
Sorkin's The Social Network 2 received the official title, The Social Reckoning, in September.
What Is 'The Social Reckoning' About?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the new project, Sorkin's screenplay centers on a young Facebook engineer, Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), who teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) to uncover Facebook's biggest secrets. It also explores Horwitz's The Facebook Files, a series of bombshell articles about the social network published in October 2021.
Who Is In the Cast of 'The Social Reckoning'?
In addition to Madison and White, Jeremy Strong joins the cast as Mark Zuckerberg. Bill Burr and Wunmi Mosaku are also on board, though their roles have not yet been revealed.
Jesse Eisenberg played Zuckerberg's role in the first film but reportedly "passed" on reprising the character in the sequel. Andrew Garfield, who played Eduardo Saverin, also shut down a return.
"No, no," Garfield told IndieWire when asked about his potential appearance in the sequel. "Eduardo is in Singapore having a good time."
When Will 'The Social Reckoning' Be Released?
The Social Reckoning will be theatrically released on October 9, 2026.