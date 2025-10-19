Will There Be 'The Social Network 2'? Everything We Know So Far About the Sequel to the Oscar-Winning Film

'The Social Reckoning,' the companion piece to 2010's 'The Social Network,' is set to begin production this October.

The follow-up to the Oscar-winning film 'The Social Network' will hit the big screens soon.

Aaron Sorkin is logging back in to work on the companion piece to the Oscar-winning 2010 film, The Social Network.

In the years after the David Fincher-directed film dominated the cinemas, Sorkin consistently expressed his desire to write a sequel to The Social Network. Discussions about the potential project became more prominent following the January 6 Capitol attack in 2021.

"There's no question that there is a story. Whether you want to call it a sequel or not, there's a story there," he told Deadline in February 2021. "Whether I'm the guy to tell it or not, I'm not sure. What I mean is right now, as we speak, I would not be able to write. I don't know quite how to tell the story, and I think it's probably also something I wouldn't want to do without David Fincher."

He echoed a similar sentiment in a taped 2024 episode of "The Town" podcast.

"Look, yeah, I'll be writing about this. I blame Facebook for January 6," the Academy-winning writer-director said. "You're going to need to buy a movie ticket."

At the time, Sorkin teased he had been "trying" to write a movie.

"Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible, because that is what will increase engagement," he shared. "That is what will get you to, what they call inside the hallways of Facebook, 'the infinite scroll.' There's supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn't; there's just growth."

In June, sources said Sorkin had been tapped to write, direct and produce The Social Network 2 for Sony Pictures, with Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser also producing.