Dakota Johnson Seen Without Engagement Ring Following 'Final' Split From Fiancé Chris Martin
Fifty shades of separation?
Dakota Johnson, 35, noticeably ditched her engagement ring in New York City on Wednesday, June 4, just one day after news broke of her split from her fiancé, Chris Martin.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Breakup
The Fifty Shades of Grey alum left the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca without her diamond sparkler. She flew under the radar in a thin, white short-sleeve T-shirt and flowing brown pants, paired with a wide-brim hat and sunglasses. She also accessorized with a pendant necklace, Gucci monogram tote and brown ballet flats.
Johnson wasted no time before showing the world she was finished with Martin.
"It feels final this time," the insider disclosed to a news outlet.
When Did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Start Dating?
The stars began dating in 2017 and confirmed their relationship the following year. They allegedly split in June 2019.
"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone," an insider said at the time.
An additional report indicated that they separated because she wasn't ready to have children. They reconciled a few months after the sources spoke out.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Engagement
Johnson's dad, Don Johnson, addressed a potential engagement between the young lovers while appearing on Good Day New York in 2021.
"Oh god. I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds," he said. "But listen, if she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy. And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."
Dakota and Chris sparked engagement rumors in 2020 when she stepped out wearing an engagement ring. They confirmed the proposal the following year.
The celebs then moved into the singer's $12.4 million Malibu home, featuring a staggering six bedrooms and nine baths.
When Did Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Break Up?
Breakup buzz swirled in 2024 after a source revealed that the duo had called off their engagement.
They "have now accepted the relationship is over — and it’s best to move on," the insider said to an outlet.
However, Dakota's rep confirmed that "the reports are not true," and "they are happily together."
In January, the couple silenced rumors when they went on a romantic date in Mumbai, India, where the musician played several sold-out shows on Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour.
However, it now seems to be over for good.