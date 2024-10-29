Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline: From Their First Meeting to Split Rumors and More
October 2017: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Sparked Dating Rumors
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were spotted together for the first time at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, Calif. A source told People they were "cozy, laughing, and affectionate" at the time.
November 2017: Fans Spotted Dakota Johnson at a Coldplay Concert
Following initial reports about Johnson and Martin's outing, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress attended a Coldplay concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the band's Head Full of Dreams tour.
A week later, they watched a Nick Cave concert and enjoyed dinner at a restaurant in Herzliya.
December 2017: Dating Rumors Intensified
In December 2017, a source claimed Johnson and Martin were "definitely dating."
"They've gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable from one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It's more than just a fling," the Us Weekly insider continued.
2018: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Were Spotted on Several Dates
The pair went on a few more dates without directly speaking about their relationship.
In January 2018, they dined at Soho House in Malibu before they enjoyed a getaway in the area. The lovebirds also made their first public appearance at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection, though they reportedly entered the venue through a private entrance.
"They walked in holding hands and Dakota was not letting go — she was super into the PDA. When Chris let go of her hand, she slipped her arm through his," a source told People.
The actress' parents later shared their thoughts about the dating rumors.
Don Johnson told Digital Spy, "Yeah, that's…uh, troubling, isn't it? No, she's a big girl; she can handle herself."
Meanwhile, Dakota's mother, Melanie Griffith, shared what she thought of Chris during her interview with People.
"I adore him. But she is very private about her life and I respect that," said the matriarch.
September 2018: Dakota Johnson Seemingly Confirmed Their Relationship
While Dakota did not mention Chris' name, she told Tatler her relationship was "going well."
"I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy," the Madame Web star declared.
October 2018: Dakota Johnson Sparked Pregnancy Rumors
TMZ released a report claiming Dakota and Chris had a gender reveal party attended by their families and friends. However, a representative for the Ben and Kate alum refuted the claims, noting that Dakota was not pregnant and the party was for her birthday.
Dakota also dispelled the rumors in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, "The only thing I'm pregnant with is a lot of good ideas, but not any babies."
November 2018: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Had More Public Outings
A year after the relationship started, Dakota and Chris were seen dining at Sushi Park, where they were first seen together.
At the time, a source claimed the couple would be engaged soon. However, Chris reportedly decided to hold off his plans until after his ex Gwyneth Paltrow's marriage to Brad Falchuk.
"He wanted to make sure the kids didn't have too much change all at once," the source said. "He's a great dad."
June 2019: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Allegedly Split
The Sun shocked Dakota and Chris' fans when they claimed the pair broke up.
"Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together. There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone," a source informed the news outlet.
Daily Express released a follow-up report, speculating that the duo split because Dakota was not ready to have children.
A few months later, several sources and outlets confirmed Dakota and Chris reunited and decided to give their relationship another shot.
January 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow Opened Up About Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Relationship
Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Gwyneth spoke highly of Dakota and her relationship with Chris.
"I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that," the Goop founder noted.
February 2020: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Worked Together in a Coldplay Music Video
After launching her independent production company, TeaTime Pictures, Dakota worked together with Chris and marked her directorial debut in Coldplay's music video for "Cry Cry Cry."
December 2020: Engagement Rumors Emerged
Dakota and Chris sparked engagement rumors when the Daily Mail shared photos of the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress wearing a huge emerald ring on her wedding finger while driving around Malibu.
Neither of them commented on the speculation.
January 2021: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Moved Into a Shared Home
The duo took things to the next level when they began living together at Chris' $12.4 million Malibu home. People said they moved into the property and started enjoying life in the city.
November 2021: Dakota Johnson's Father Commented on Their Romance
During his appearance on Good Day New York, Don answered a question about the engagement rumors surrounding his daughter and Chris' relationship.
"Oh god. I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds," said Don. "But listen, if she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy. And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."
December 2021: Dakota Johnson Spoke About Chris Martin
Speaking with Elle, the Bad Times at the El Royale star shared what her and Chris' day-to-day lives looked like.
"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she said. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."
2022: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Spent More Time Together
In the months thereafter, Dakota and Chris ensured they could spend time together amid their busy schedules. They also celebrated special days together and supported each other's endeavors.
March 2024: Dakota Johnson Gushed About Chris Martin Following Their Engagement
In March, a source told People that Chris and Dakota "got engaged years ago" but were in no rush to tie the knot.
August 2024: A Representative for Dakota Johnson Dismissed Breakup Rumors
After claims Dakota and Chris called off their engagement, a representative for the Loser Baby director squashed the rumors and said they "are happily together."