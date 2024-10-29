Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline: From Their First Meeting to Split Rumors and More

The pair went on a few more dates without directly speaking about their relationship.

In January 2018, they dined at Soho House in Malibu before they enjoyed a getaway in the area. The lovebirds also made their first public appearance at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection, though they reportedly entered the venue through a private entrance.

"They walked in holding hands and Dakota was not letting go — she was super into the PDA. When Chris let go of her hand, she slipped her arm through his," a source told People.

The actress' parents later shared their thoughts about the dating rumors.

Don Johnson told Digital Spy, "Yeah, that's…uh, troubling, isn't it? No, she's a big girl; she can handle herself."

Meanwhile, Dakota's mother, Melanie Griffith, shared what she thought of Chris during her interview with People.

"I adore him. But she is very private about her life and I respect that," said the matriarch.