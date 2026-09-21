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Dakota Johnson Says She Would 'Kiss' 'Verity' Costar Anne Hathaway for the Rest of Her Life in Hilarious Interview: 'If You Need Me, I'm There'

split of Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway.
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson said she would kiss Anne Hathaway forever.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 7:52 a.m. ET

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Dakota Johnson admitted that she would kiss Anne Hathaway every day if she could.

She made the sweet joke during a new joint interview for Extra with her Verity costars Hathaway and Josh Hartnett.

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Source: @ahathawayfiles/X
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Dakota Johnson Was Asked Which of Her 'Verity' Costars Was the Better Kisser

Photo of Dakota Johnson was taken aback by the question.
Source: EXTRA/X

Dakota Johnson was taken aback by the question.

The reporter asked the Fifty Shades of Grey star about the “enviable task” of kissing her two “beautiful costars” in the film — both of whom were sitting right beside her — before asking which one was the better kisser.

Johnson was obviously a little shocked by the question, and took a minute to answer. Hathaway seemed to sense this and cut in, "We all kissed each other both times."

She joked, "It's a miracle nobody got sick."

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Dakota Johnson Had a Perfect Answer

Photo of Dakota Johnson in the 'Verity' movie.
Source: AMAZON MGM STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Dakota Johnson in the 'Verity' movie.

Once she'd had a bit more time to think, Johnson adorably replied, "I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life. Every day. If you need me, I'm there."

Hathaway, who is married to Adam Shulman, seemed delighted by the answer.

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'Verity' Is the Latest Colleen Hoover Novel to Get the Movie Treatment

image of Anne Hathaway stars as the titular 'Verity.'
Source: AMAZON MGM STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Anne Hathaway stars as the titular 'Verity.'

Johnson, Hathaway and Hartnett star together in Verity, the upcoming adaptation of the novel of the same name by BookTok icon Colleen Hoover.

The psychological thriller movie, which is set for release on October 2, sees the Materialists star play the Odyssey actress' ghostwriter, while Hartnett portrays Hathaway's husband.

'It Ends With Us' Drama

Photo of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni entered a long lawsuit against each other.
Source: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni entered a long lawsuit against each other.

So far, Verity is on track to come with a whole lot less behind-the-scenes drama than the first Hoover movie adaptation, It Ends With Us. For one thing, the film's three main stars are still talking to one another at the time of writing.

For It Ends With Us, it started becoming apparent there was trouble afoot when Justin Baldoni didn't make joint press tour appearances with costars Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar. The trio also didn't pose together at the premiere for the film.

Then in December 2024, the Gossip Girl actress filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and attempting to damage her reputation, per Deadline.

The Jane the Virgin actor then counter-sued Lively in January 2025. Following a long and tumultuous legal battle, the two parties ultimately settled out of court in May 2026.

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