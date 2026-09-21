Dakota Johnson Says She Would 'Kiss' 'Verity' Costar Anne Hathaway for the Rest of Her Life in Hilarious Interview: 'If You Need Me, I'm There'

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Dakota Johnson admitted that she would kiss Anne Hathaway every day if she could. She made the sweet joke during a new joint interview for Extra with her Verity costars Hathaway and Josh Hartnett.

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In a new interview, Dakota Johnson says she would kiss Anne Hathaway for the rest of her life:



“I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life. Every day. If you need me, I'm there.” pic.twitter.com/UUfn06vx6a — Anne Hathaway Archives 📚 (@ahathawayfiles) September 20, 2026 Source: @ahathawayfiles/X

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Dakota Johnson Was Asked Which of Her 'Verity' Costars Was the Better Kisser

Source: EXTRA/X Dakota Johnson was taken aback by the question.

The reporter asked the Fifty Shades of Grey star about the “enviable task” of kissing her two “beautiful costars” in the film — both of whom were sitting right beside her — before asking which one was the better kisser. Johnson was obviously a little shocked by the question, and took a minute to answer. Hathaway seemed to sense this and cut in, "We all kissed each other both times." She joked, "It's a miracle nobody got sick."

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Dakota Johnson Had a Perfect Answer

Source: AMAZON MGM STUDIOS/YOUTUBE Dakota Johnson in the 'Verity' movie.

Once she'd had a bit more time to think, Johnson adorably replied, "I would kiss Annie for the rest of my life. Every day. If you need me, I'm there." Hathaway, who is married to Adam Shulman, seemed delighted by the answer.

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'Verity' Is the Latest Colleen Hoover Novel to Get the Movie Treatment

Source: AMAZON MGM STUDIOS/YOUTUBE Anne Hathaway stars as the titular 'Verity.'

Johnson, Hathaway and Hartnett star together in Verity, the upcoming adaptation of the novel of the same name by BookTok icon Colleen Hoover. The psychological thriller movie, which is set for release on October 2, sees the Materialists star play the Odyssey actress' ghostwriter, while Hartnett portrays Hathaway's husband.

'It Ends With Us' Drama

Source: SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni entered a long lawsuit against each other.