Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Settlement Details Reignite 'It Ends With Us' Legal Drama

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us legal saga was supposed to be over. Instead, the settlement has become the latest chapter in a fight that has always played out in two places at once: court filings and the public feed. After years of legal sparring over Lively’s allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation tied to the film, the two sides reached a settlement last month. But new details about the agreement and a recent court ruling have reignited debate over who actually came out ahead.

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So Who Won?

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni's team highlighted the absence of a monetary payout.

Baldoni’s team has emphasized that the settlement included no monetary payout to Lively. Lively’s side, meanwhile, pointed to language from Baldoni acknowledging that her claims “deserved to be heard.” On Lively’s claim under a California law designed to protect sexual harassment victims from retaliatory defamation suits, the court ordered Baldoni to pay her legal fees, but rejected her request for damages.

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Source: MEGA Blake Lively's lawyers said that her claims deserved to be heard.

“The settlement tells you who had the better hand at the end,” said Aaron Evans, president of strategic communications firm Story Group. “Lively asked for $300 million and walked out with nothing. Baldoni's team released the agreement themselves, and nobody releases a document that makes them look bad. That's the whole job in reputation work, if the paper helps you, you share it, and if it doesn't, you keep talking and hope it stays quiet.”

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Why Publishing the Deal Matters

Source: MEGA Experts said publishing the settlement extended the controversy.

Baldoni attorney Bryan Freedman discussed the settlement on The Megyn Kelly Show, questioning why Lively settled if her case was strong. “All Blake Lively needed to do was to say, ‘No, I’m not settling. Let’s go to the trial and the jury of our peers, and let’s see what we can get,'” Freedman said. “Settlements are supposed to end stories. Publishing the terms extends them,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The point [Freedman] is making is that his client's side of this story still deserves to be heard. That is a reputation management move, not a legal one.”

Fans Keep Score Differently

Source: MEGA Fans continued debating who emerged victorious.