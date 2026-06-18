Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Settlement Details Reignite 'It Ends With Us' Legal Drama
June 18 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us legal saga was supposed to be over. Instead, the settlement has become the latest chapter in a fight that has always played out in two places at once: court filings and the public feed.
After years of legal sparring over Lively’s allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation tied to the film, the two sides reached a settlement last month. But new details about the agreement and a recent court ruling have reignited debate over who actually came out ahead.
So Who Won?
Baldoni’s team has emphasized that the settlement included no monetary payout to Lively. Lively’s side, meanwhile, pointed to language from Baldoni acknowledging that her claims “deserved to be heard.”
On Lively’s claim under a California law designed to protect sexual harassment victims from retaliatory defamation suits, the court ordered Baldoni to pay her legal fees, but rejected her request for damages.
“The settlement tells you who had the better hand at the end,” said Aaron Evans, president of strategic communications firm Story Group. “Lively asked for $300 million and walked out with nothing. Baldoni's team released the agreement themselves, and nobody releases a document that makes them look bad. That's the whole job in reputation work, if the paper helps you, you share it, and if it doesn't, you keep talking and hope it stays quiet.”
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Why Publishing the Deal Matters
Baldoni attorney Bryan Freedman discussed the settlement on The Megyn Kelly Show, questioning why Lively settled if her case was strong.
“All Blake Lively needed to do was to say, ‘No, I’m not settling. Let’s go to the trial and the jury of our peers, and let’s see what we can get,'” Freedman said.
“Settlements are supposed to end stories. Publishing the terms extends them,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “The point [Freedman] is making is that his client's side of this story still deserves to be heard. That is a reputation management move, not a legal one.”
Fans Keep Score Differently
The case began in 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni and Wayfarer of trying to damage her reputation after she spoke up about alleged misconduct. Baldoni has denied wrongdoing.
“Both legal teams know their filings will be quoted, clipped, and shared by audiences who will never read the full document,” Philip noted. “The fans are not following the case. They are following the narrative.”
Evans put it more bluntly: “The fan part is where most legal teams get tripped up. You're running two cases at once now, the one in court and the one online,” he said. “The lawyers who get this build their court plan and their public plan in sync together. Those who don't win the case, but lose the room.”