Buffalo Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital After Suffering Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest

One week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest as his team took on the Cincinnati Bengals, it seems the NFL star is well on the road to recovery, leaving the Ohio hospital where he had received treatment on Monday, January 9.

“Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo,” emergency care physician Dr. William Knight IV revealed earlier in the day. “I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed.”