Dana White — Accomplished Figure in Gambling Pursuits

The Blackjack King’s Impressive Streak

Referred to as the "Blackjack King," Dana White has established himself as a formidable force at the card tables of Las Vegas. His deep affection for the game led him to express a desire to be buried with a trophy earned in a face-off against 50 professional blackjack players. Moreover, in 2013, White made headlines when he won $1.6 million at the Palms, resulting in the casino banning him from play; despite this, new owners extended an olive branch to White, only to later express regret when he repeated history by winning an additional $1.6 million.

This prompted a renewed ban, accompanied by a unique parting gift—an "Undisputed Blackjack Champion" belt, proudly displayed in White's office as a symbol of his dominance.