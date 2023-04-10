Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr. Hang With Celebs At UFC Match After Former POTUS Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges: Photos

"Our country is going to hell. Our elections are like those of a third world country. Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump," the father-of-five continued. "I am going to get him! He didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."

Trump has denied ever having an affair with Daniels.