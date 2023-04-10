Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr. Hang With Celebs At UFC Match After Former POTUS Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Charges: Photos
Amid Donald Trump's legal woes, the former POTUS and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., relaxed their worries away by attending a UFC match over the weekend.
Donald Jr. shared a ton of snaps from the star-studded night, where they sat with Mike Tyson, Kid Rock and Donald Cerrone.
"Incredible cast of characters last night at the @ufc. Such and [sic] amazing crowd and welcome for the big guy @realdonaldtrump… Energy like I haven’t seen before!!!" he declared in the Sunday, April 9, Instagram upload. "Hope you all have an amazing Easter."
Donald Jr., 45, shared another picture that featured his dad, 76, sitting front row next to some of the celebs, dubbing all of them as "legends."
Their night out came less than a week after The Apprentice producer was formally hit with 34 felony charges, all of which he plead not guilty to in a Manhattan courtroom.
The ordeal stems from 2016, when Donald paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep silent about their alleged 2006 affair. It's believed he falsified countless business documents in order to cover up the transaction, which went down right before the 2016 election.
After appearing in court, the former president immediately flew back to his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, where he gave a speech and hosted a party for his supporters.
"We have to save our country. God bless you all. Never thought a thing like this could happen in America. From the beginning, the Democrats spied on my campaign — remember that? They attacked me with an onslaught of fraudulent investigations ..." he declared to the crowd. "The unconstitutional changes to election laws to not getting approvals from state legislatures, the millions of votes illegally stuffed into boxes."
"Our country is going to hell. Our elections are like those of a third world country. Beginning with the radical left, Alvin Bragg of New York, campaigned that he was going to get President Trump," the father-of-five continued. "I am going to get him! He didn't know a thing about me. He was campaigning. As it turns out, everyone who looked at this crime said there is no crime and that it should have never been brought. The most embarrassing time in our country's history."
Trump has denied ever having an affair with Daniels.