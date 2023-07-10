Burying the Hatchet? Donald Trump Shakes Hands With Joe Rogan at UFC Fight After Podcaster Called Him a 'Man Baby'
Donald Trump and Joe Rogan appeared to temporarily bury the hatchet despite the controversial podcaster previously slinging insults at the embattled former POTUS.
A viral video revealed the 77-year-old pointing at the former Fear Factor host while attending a UFC fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, before walking over to him and shaking his hand.
Rogan smiled throughout the brief exchange.
This comes one year after Rogan told comedian Tom Segura that Trump was an "existential threat to democracy" and a "man baby" who took Adderall throughout his presidency.
"This is because he has trouble reading, he would struggle to read prompter or script when he was just sober. So they would give him that and he would dial-in more on the reading. Because he gets very bored," he said on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience", in July 2022.
"He would get bored at the CIA briefing in the mornings," he added at the time. "He would go 'I don't want to read that, you f***ing read it and then tell me.' They would have to make it more engaging for him because he would just tap out."
Later in the segment, when discussing Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's strategy of telling him bad news by putting it between two pieces of better news, Rogan replied, "Of course. He is a man-baby."
This is far from the first time the television personality has spoken out against the ex-prez. He also insisted to podcaster Lex Friedman that he was "not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form" during a 2022 sit-down.
"I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I’ve said no every time," he continued. "I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Mediaite reported footage of Trump and Rogan's friendly moment.