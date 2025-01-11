or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kalani Hilliker
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'Dance Moms' Star Kalani Hilliker, 24, Admits Wedding Planning Is 'Stressful' But She Can't Wait to 'Marry the Love of Her Life'

Photo of Kalani Hilliker and Nathan Goldman.
Source: @kalanihilliker/Instagram

'Dance Moms' star Kalani Hilliker will soon say 'I do!'

By:

Jan. 11 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET



Dance Moms star Kalani Hilliker is ready to be a bride!

The Swiped actress, who is engaged to Nathan Goldman, dishes on her wedding plans during an exclusive chat with OK! while talking about her partnership with Fanfix.

dance moms kalani hilliker destination wedding planning engaged
Source: @kalanihilliker/Instagram

Kalani Hilliker announced her engagement in August 2024.

Giddily discussing her engagement, Hilliker says it feels absolutely "amazing" to be a fiancée.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I always imagined who I would marry — and I can’t believe I now get to marry the love of my life. I feel like I’m living in a dream!" the 24-year-old — who hard-launched her relationship on social media while at Coachella with Goldman in April 2024 — gushes.

dance moms kalani hilliker destination wedding planning engaged
Source: @kalanihilliker/Instagram

Kalani Hillicker and her boyfriend, Nathan Goldman, went Instagram official at Coachella in April 2024.

The famed dancer has already started wedding planning, which she admits is "stressful" but exciting.

"I’m really enjoying this phase of life as it only happens once. Truly so grateful to marry [Nathan] and celebrate it with our close friends and family," she tells OK!.

While she kept the exact place under wraps, Hilliker teases the location of her and Goldman's wedding.

"We decided to do a destination wedding in a place that’s very special and meaningful to us!" she hints.

MORE ON:
Kalani Hilliker

dance moms kalani hilliker destination wedding planning engaged
Source: @kalanihilliker/Instagram

The 'Dance Moms' alum said planning her wedding feels like a 'dream.'

After entering the new year as a fiancée and bride-to-be, Hilliker had a few resolutions for 2025 — including being motivated to stay in shape and tone her body so she feels confident while walking down the aisle.

"Nate and I want to work out together more often. We have our own goals but want this to be an activity that we can do together," she explains.

Plus, dance remains a major part of her life!

When asked if she ever loses the inspiration to perform, Hilliker notes, "Not now."

dance moms kalani hilliker destination wedding planning engaged
Source: @kalanihilliker/Instagram

The couple is having a destination wedding.

"Dance is an amazing way for me to express myself and keep my inner child around. I love being a dance teacher and helping others achieve their goals in dance," she shares. "Dance is something that has been in my life since I was two, and I believe it will always be a part of me!"

Aside from wedding preparations, enjoying her engaged life and continuing to dance, Hilliker is also focused on growing her Fanfix platform.

Regarding her partnership with the subscription-based app, the reality television alum states: "It is such an amazing way to connect with people who support me or want to learn more from me on a deeper level. With my other social media platforms, it's hard to see everything so being able to see everything coming from everyone on Fanfix is the best way to get closer to them."

As for why fans should follow her on the Fanfix, Hilliker reveals, "I share more personal life updates when it comes to my wedding, mental health and dance content. I love sharing tips and tricks that I teach my close students that I don’t post anywhere else!"

"Joining Fanfix has been better than I ever expected! I love getting closer to all my supporters and being able to teach, connect and share my life with them," she concludes.

