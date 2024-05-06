'Dance Moms' Star Brooke Hyland Was 'Beyond Caught Off Guard' by Fiancé Brian Thalman's Surprise Proposal

"My only hope for my proposal was to be surprised and my wish came true," Hyland tells OK! after Thalman knelt to the ground and pulled out a custom engagement ring from Brilliant Earth. "I thought I’d have an inkling when it was about to happen, but I was beyond caught off guard in the best way possible."

The reality star continues: "Hearing the debrief and lengths my now-fiancé went through to make sure it was a surprise and that our families could be there to celebrate afterwards is so heartwarming."