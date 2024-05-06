'Dance Moms' Star Brooke Hyland Was 'Beyond Caught Off Guard' by Fiancé Brian Thalman's Surprise Proposal
Dance Moms alum Brooke Hyland is getting married!
On Monday, May 6, the former dancer revealed her engagement to now-fiancé Brian Thalman before exclusively sharing her post-proposal thoughts with OK!.
"My only hope for my proposal was to be surprised and my wish came true," Hyland tells OK! after Thalman knelt to the ground and pulled out a custom engagement ring from Brilliant Earth. "I thought I’d have an inkling when it was about to happen, but I was beyond caught off guard in the best way possible."
The reality star continues: "Hearing the debrief and lengths my now-fiancé went through to make sure it was a surprise and that our families could be there to celebrate afterwards is so heartwarming."
"I’m still processing the reality and will be soaking up every moment of my fiancé era. Feeling beyond happy and overwhelmed with love and support from everyone around me!" she adds.
Hyland shared a glimpse inside her admittedly clueless preparation for what later turned out to be her proposal via Instagram, as she uploaded a "get ready with me" video of herself doing her makeup ahead of a family brunch.
"Brian had his family group chat reach out to coordinate an early Mother’s Day brunch," she recalled in a statement obtained by OK!. "His dad was going to be out of town on actual Mother's Day for work and they wanted to get the family together and chose to do it at a cafe in the park."
"Turns out this was all a ploy to get me there," Hyland eventually learned. "I was completely surprised when he got down on one knee and was so happy that our families were witnessing it from afar and got to celebrate with brunch afterwards!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The brunette beauty also shared several photos of the engagement via Instagram, alongside the caption: "Learned that he’s almost as tall as me on one knee — here’s to today, tomorrow, & forever after that 💍."
Brooke's sister, Paige, who also starred on Dance Moms, reacted to her older sibling's engagement with a sweet social media post.
"Still ugly crying. I couldn’t be more happy for you two. Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter & putting up w @brookehyland."
Paige comedically concluded: "Good luck Brian!!! 🤭✨💍."
Several other Dance Moms stars filled the comments section of Brooke's engagement announcement with their thrilled thoughts.
"SO NOT WELL," Chloe Lukasiak exclaimed, adding, "my big sis is getting married!!!!!! ❤️❤️," as Nia Sioux wrote, "congratulations Brooke!!! So excited for you!!!🤍," and her mom, Holly Frazier, expressed, "congratulations!!!!! My heart is bursting with joy!!!! Our Brooke is getting MARRIED!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."