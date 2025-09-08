'RHONJ' Producers 'Considering' Bringing Danielle Cabral Back to the Show After Casting Drama: Source

Article continues below advertisement

After Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral hinted she could be returning to the show, OK! reached out to an insider to get to the bottom of what’s really going on. Appearing on the red carpet at the 2025 VMAs, Cabral told a news outlet she had heard about some of the ladies filming recently.

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Cabral is teasing the return #RHONJ and from the way she’s talking, it looks like she’s back 😬 pic.twitter.com/sa3575bR5e — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 7, 2025 Source: @queensofbravo/X Danielle Cabral did not confirm if she's returning to 'RHONJ.'

“They’re putting all the pieces of the puzzle together if that makes sense,” she shared. “And I can almost guarantee Jersey fans will not be disappointed. So just hang tight and I promise you Jersey will deliver.” When asked if this was confirmation she was returning to the show, Cabral looked to the side and coyly insisted she “said no such thing.” “But we’ll see,” she continued. “You’ll all be happy with how Jersey turns out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Cabral Recommended Her Friends for 'RHONJ'

Source: MEGA Danielle Cabral said she's 'excited' to see 'new faces' on 'RHONJ.'

She also shared she recommended some of her friends for the show. “I’m excited about some of the new faces,” she continued. “And I think it’s about time, baby.” As far as when RHONJ will return, Cabral teased, “I think it’s going to happen a lot faster than what you guys think. And I really hope to God it’s back to the good old days — Christmas, Halloween, the holidays. Hang tight. Wait a little longer. I promise.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

There's 'a Small Chance' Danielle Cabral Could Return to 'RHONJ'

Source: MEGA An insider shared 'nothing is set in stone' regarding Danielle Cabral returning to 'RHONJ.'

When pushed for more information, she stayed quiet. “To be honest, we don’t even know 100 percent,” she added. “But I think they’re going to get it right.” After the star's interview, an insider told OK!: “Danielle is being considered to return to RHONJ." While they insisted “nothing is set in stone,” they said there’s a “small chance she could return.”

Margaret Josephs Is Set to Be 'the Star' of 'RHONJ' Season 15

Source: MEGA Margaret Josephs is set to be the 'star' of Season 15 of 'RHONJ,' according to a source.