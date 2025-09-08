or
'RHONJ' Producers 'Considering' Bringing Danielle Cabral Back to the Show After Casting Drama: Source

Photo of Danielle Cabral
Source: Bravo

'RHONJ' producers are considering bringing Danielle Cabral back to the show, a source dished to OK!.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

After Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral hinted she could be returning to the show, OK! reached out to an insider to get to the bottom of what’s really going on.

Appearing on the red carpet at the 2025 VMAs, Cabral told a news outlet she had heard about some of the ladies filming recently.

Source: @queensofbravo/X

Danielle Cabral did not confirm if she's returning to 'RHONJ.'

“They’re putting all the pieces of the puzzle together if that makes sense,” she shared. “And I can almost guarantee Jersey fans will not be disappointed. So just hang tight and I promise you Jersey will deliver.”

When asked if this was confirmation she was returning to the show, Cabral looked to the side and coyly insisted she “said no such thing.”

“But we’ll see,” she continued. “You’ll all be happy with how Jersey turns out.”

Danielle Cabral Recommended Her Friends for 'RHONJ'

Photo of Danielle Cabral
Source: MEGA

Danielle Cabral said she's 'excited' to see 'new faces' on 'RHONJ.'

She also shared she recommended some of her friends for the show.

“I’m excited about some of the new faces,” she continued. “And I think it’s about time, baby.”

As far as when RHONJ will return, Cabral teased, “I think it’s going to happen a lot faster than what you guys think. And I really hope to God it’s back to the good old days — Christmas, Halloween, the holidays. Hang tight. Wait a little longer. I promise.”

RHONJ

There's 'a Small Chance' Danielle Cabral Could Return to 'RHONJ'

Photo of Danielle Cabral
Source: MEGA

An insider shared 'nothing is set in stone' regarding Danielle Cabral returning to 'RHONJ.'

When pushed for more information, she stayed quiet. “To be honest, we don’t even know 100 percent,” she added. “But I think they’re going to get it right.”

After the star's interview, an insider told OK!: “Danielle is being considered to return to RHONJ."

While they insisted “nothing is set in stone,” they said there’s a “small chance she could return.”

Margaret Josephs Is Set to Be 'the Star' of 'RHONJ' Season 15

Photo of Margaret Josephs
Source: MEGA

Margaret Josephs is set to be the 'star' of Season 15 of 'RHONJ,' according to a source.

As OK! previously reported, an insider claimed Margaret Josephs is set to take center stage as the “star” of Season 15.

The source said Melissa Gorga’s main storyline has always surrounded “her drama with Teresa Giudice,” so making her the “main character wouldn’t make sense,” especially if the latter doesn’t end up coming back to the show.

“So Bravo has decided to pursue building the show around Margaret as the main character for the time being,” they reiterated. “Dolores Catania and Melissa are both close with Margaret, so that part is aligned. And, Marge isn’t scared to be dramatic, but she’s also funny and quick-witted. Additionally, she’s always been open with her life and doesn’t hide things. She truly embodies everything a ‘Real Housewife’ has always meant to be.”

Bravo does not comment on casting for upcoming seasons of The Real Housewives.

