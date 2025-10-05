or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Danny DeVito
OK LogoNEWS

Danny DeVito Shares Wild 'Taxi' Tales: How Michael Jackson Partied With the Iconic Cast

Composite Photos of Michael Jackson and Danny DeVito
Source: Mega

Danny DeVito recalled wild wrap parties from 'Taxi,' including visits from Michael Jackson and fellow Hollywood icons.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Danny DeVito has some unforgettable stories from his time on the hit sitcom Taxi.

DeVito, 80, reflected on his role as Louie De Palma, the head dispatcher at the Sunshine Cab Company. The show aired from 1978 to 1983, earning DeVito an Emmy award in 1981 and establishing a legacy that still resonates today.

As DeVito reminisced, he shared that when Taxi wrapped, the cast celebrated in style — not just amongst themselves but with heavy-hitters from the entertainment world, including Michael Jackson.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Danny DeVito
Source: Mega

Danny DeVito rose to fame in 'Taxi' as Louie De Palma.

Article continues below advertisement

"Michael loved our show. He used to come and watch in the booth up in the top where the technicians were," DeVito said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor recalled how the vibe was bittersweet when the show was canceled the first time. "Jim Brooks called us up, and we were devastated. We all got together and got drunk. I brought everybody on the show," he shared.

The cast included legends like Carol Kane, Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, Christopher Lloyd, the late Jeff Conaway, and Andy Kaufman.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Michael Jackson
Source: Mega

The 'King of Pop' would often visit 'Taxi' wrap parties.

Article continues below advertisement

DeVito noted, "Every Friday night we had a big party. It was really wild. We did the show on Friday night, and then we had a party and everybody came. Henry Winkler used to come; we even had people like John Belushi play at our wrap party."

MORE ON:
Danny DeVito

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Danny DeVito
Source: Mega

Danny DeVito cherished friendships with his 'Taxi' castmates.

Article continues below advertisement

As for his memories of Taxi, DeVito cherished the friendships formed over the years.

"The fact is that we have kept each other's company in a close and loving way for all these years since Taxi," Kane said.

The cast would often appear in red carpet events through the years, a true testament to their friendship over time.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'Taxi' Cast
Source: Mega

Taxi's cast kept their bond over the years, reuniting over Zoom and attending events.

Article continues below advertisement

During the pandemic, the group often reunites over Zoom to reminisce about their shared experiences.

Reflecting on today's projects, DeVito also weighed in on his current sitcom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Although he joined the cast during its second season in 2006, he expressed a desire for a satisfying conclusion. "It would be hard to let go, but if it's right and the audience is happy with it, then I think it's a good thing to do," he stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.