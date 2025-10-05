Danny DeVito Shares Wild 'Taxi' Tales: How Michael Jackson Partied With the Iconic Cast

Article continues below advertisement

Danny DeVito has some unforgettable stories from his time on the hit sitcom Taxi. DeVito, 80, reflected on his role as Louie De Palma, the head dispatcher at the Sunshine Cab Company. The show aired from 1978 to 1983, earning DeVito an Emmy award in 1981 and establishing a legacy that still resonates today. As DeVito reminisced, he shared that when Taxi wrapped, the cast celebrated in style — not just amongst themselves but with heavy-hitters from the entertainment world, including Michael Jackson.

Source: Mega Danny DeVito rose to fame in 'Taxi' as Louie De Palma.

"Michael loved our show. He used to come and watch in the booth up in the top where the technicians were," DeVito said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actor recalled how the vibe was bittersweet when the show was canceled the first time. "Jim Brooks called us up, and we were devastated. We all got together and got drunk. I brought everybody on the show," he shared. The cast included legends like Carol Kane, Judd Hirsch, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, Christopher Lloyd, the late Jeff Conaway, and Andy Kaufman.

Source: Mega The 'King of Pop' would often visit 'Taxi' wrap parties.

DeVito noted, "Every Friday night we had a big party. It was really wild. We did the show on Friday night, and then we had a party and everybody came. Henry Winkler used to come; we even had people like John Belushi play at our wrap party."

Source: Mega Danny DeVito cherished friendships with his 'Taxi' castmates.

As for his memories of Taxi, DeVito cherished the friendships formed over the years. "The fact is that we have kept each other's company in a close and loving way for all these years since Taxi," Kane said. The cast would often appear in red carpet events through the years, a true testament to their friendship over time.

Source: Mega Taxi's cast kept their bond over the years, reuniting over Zoom and attending events.

During the pandemic, the group often reunites over Zoom to reminisce about their shared experiences.