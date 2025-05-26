or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Danny DeVito
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Taxi' Cast: Where Are They Now?

taxi cast where are they now
Source: MEGA

Here are all the adventures they've been having since taking their last taxi ride.

By:

May 26 2025, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Lloyd/Rev. Jim Ignatowski

christopher lloydrev jim ignatowski
Source: MEGA

One of the most prolific actors in showbiz, Christopher Lloyd is best known as Emmett "Doc" Brown, inventor of the time-traveling DeLorean in the Back to the Future film franchise and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family movies.

Rev. Jim was a big Star Trek fan on the show, and Lloyd, 86, went on to play Klingon Commander Kruge in 1984's Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. And he's been in more than 200 plays in regional and summer stock productions, as well as Broadway!

Article continues below advertisement

Carol Kane/Simka Dahblitz-Gravas Zany

carol kanesimka dahblitz gravas zany
Source: MEGA

Carol Kane, 72, had a recurring role as Latka's equally daffy wife, Simka.

With her pixie frame and distinctive voice, she is a popular star with nearly 200 acting credits. Kane earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for 1976's Hester Street, and played Valerie in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride, Granny in Addams Family Values and the Ghost of Christmas Present in Scrooged.

Article continues below advertisement

Danny DeVito/Louie De Palma

danny devitolouie de palma
Source: MEGA

After his Emmy-winning performance as the gruff dispatcher, Danny DeVito, 80, was a popular choice for movie producers, appearing in Matilda, The War of the Roses and Twins. He returned to TV in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

DeVito married Cheers actress Rhea Perlman, who guested on Taxi, and they have three kids. They separated in 2012 but never officially divorced.

Article continues below advertisement

Tony Danza/Tony Banta

tony danzatony banta
Source: MEGA

The young heartthrob of the sitcom (he actually drives the cab that crosses the bridge in the opening credits of Taxi), Tony Danza went on to star as Tony Micelli in the series Who's the Boss? and made a number of guest appearances — including trading in his taxicab for a cruise ship on The Love Boat.

He dated Marilu Henner and calls her his first Hollywood girlfriend. To make you feel old, former teen idol Danza is now a 74-year-old grandfather!

MORE ON:
Danny DeVito

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Marilu Henner/Elaine Nardo

marilu hennerelaine nardo
Source: MEGA

A fan favorite as the only female taxi driver, Henner was made an honorary Big Apple cabbie in recognition of her role. The gamut of her work ranges from movies like 1984's Johnny Dangerously to the TV series Evening Shade to the Marilu talk show to the Hallmark Channel, where she's been in Christmas movies and played Aida in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.

Henner, 73, is one of 12 people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, which she confides is "like having Google in your brain."

Article continues below advertisement

Judd Hirsch/Alex Reiger

judd hirschalex reiger
Source: MEGA

Since playing the only level-headed one in the garage, Judd Hirsch, 90, has been a busy bee — he nabbed Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominations for Ordinary People in 1981 and The Fabelmans in 2023, as well as TV roles with the series Numb3rs, Forever, Superior Donuts and The Goldbergs.

He also played Jeff Goldblum's dad in the Independence Day films and has made guest appearances on a slew of TV shows, including The Big Bang Theory.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Conaway/Bobby Wheeler

jeff conawaybobby wheeler
Source: MEGA

Jeff Conaway portrayed the cabbie who was an aspiring actor. His exit after three seasons was controversial — producers said he was fired for drug abuse, while he said he left because he was tired of playing a "blond bimbo."

Either way, he landed on his feet, working steadily, including a stint on The Bold and the Beautiful and a long gig as Security Chief Zack Allan on the Babylon 5 sci-fi TV series.

Sadly, Conaway died of sepsis in 2011 at age 60.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Kaufman/Latka Gravas

andy kaufmanlatka gravas
Source: MEGA

Photo for representation purposes only.

The eccentric comic was a fan favorite as the foreign-born cabbie, and his standup comedy routines were just as bizarre.

Andy Kaufman had an ongoing feud with professional wrestler Jerry "The King" Lawler, who eventually revealed that it was all for show and they were actually friends.

Sadly, the talented funnyman died in 1984 from lung cancer at age 35, and Jim Carrey portrayed Kaufman in the biographical film Man on the Moon. He believed his cancer was the result of second-hand smoke from working in nightclubs and concert halls.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.