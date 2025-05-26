'Taxi' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Christopher Lloyd/Rev. Jim Ignatowski
One of the most prolific actors in showbiz, Christopher Lloyd is best known as Emmett "Doc" Brown, inventor of the time-traveling DeLorean in the Back to the Future film franchise and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family movies.
Rev. Jim was a big Star Trek fan on the show, and Lloyd, 86, went on to play Klingon Commander Kruge in 1984's Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. And he's been in more than 200 plays in regional and summer stock productions, as well as Broadway!
Carol Kane/Simka Dahblitz-Gravas Zany
Carol Kane, 72, had a recurring role as Latka's equally daffy wife, Simka.
With her pixie frame and distinctive voice, she is a popular star with nearly 200 acting credits. Kane earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for 1976's Hester Street, and played Valerie in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride, Granny in Addams Family Values and the Ghost of Christmas Present in Scrooged.
Danny DeVito/Louie De Palma
After his Emmy-winning performance as the gruff dispatcher, Danny DeVito, 80, was a popular choice for movie producers, appearing in Matilda, The War of the Roses and Twins. He returned to TV in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
DeVito married Cheers actress Rhea Perlman, who guested on Taxi, and they have three kids. They separated in 2012 but never officially divorced.
Tony Danza/Tony Banta
The young heartthrob of the sitcom (he actually drives the cab that crosses the bridge in the opening credits of Taxi), Tony Danza went on to star as Tony Micelli in the series Who's the Boss? and made a number of guest appearances — including trading in his taxicab for a cruise ship on The Love Boat.
He dated Marilu Henner and calls her his first Hollywood girlfriend. To make you feel old, former teen idol Danza is now a 74-year-old grandfather!
Marilu Henner/Elaine Nardo
A fan favorite as the only female taxi driver, Henner was made an honorary Big Apple cabbie in recognition of her role. The gamut of her work ranges from movies like 1984's Johnny Dangerously to the TV series Evening Shade to the Marilu talk show to the Hallmark Channel, where she's been in Christmas movies and played Aida in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series.
Henner, 73, is one of 12 people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, which she confides is "like having Google in your brain."
Judd Hirsch/Alex Reiger
Since playing the only level-headed one in the garage, Judd Hirsch, 90, has been a busy bee — he nabbed Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominations for Ordinary People in 1981 and The Fabelmans in 2023, as well as TV roles with the series Numb3rs, Forever, Superior Donuts and The Goldbergs.
He also played Jeff Goldblum's dad in the Independence Day films and has made guest appearances on a slew of TV shows, including The Big Bang Theory.
Jeff Conaway/Bobby Wheeler
Jeff Conaway portrayed the cabbie who was an aspiring actor. His exit after three seasons was controversial — producers said he was fired for drug abuse, while he said he left because he was tired of playing a "blond bimbo."
Either way, he landed on his feet, working steadily, including a stint on The Bold and the Beautiful and a long gig as Security Chief Zack Allan on the Babylon 5 sci-fi TV series.
Sadly, Conaway died of sepsis in 2011 at age 60.
Andy Kaufman/Latka Gravas
The eccentric comic was a fan favorite as the foreign-born cabbie, and his standup comedy routines were just as bizarre.
Andy Kaufman had an ongoing feud with professional wrestler Jerry "The King" Lawler, who eventually revealed that it was all for show and they were actually friends.
Sadly, the talented funnyman died in 1984 from lung cancer at age 35, and Jim Carrey portrayed Kaufman in the biographical film Man on the Moon. He believed his cancer was the result of second-hand smoke from working in nightclubs and concert halls.