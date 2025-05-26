'Taxi' Cast: Where Are They Now?

One of the most prolific actors in showbiz, Christopher Lloyd is best known as Emmett "Doc" Brown, inventor of the time-traveling DeLorean in the Back to the Future film franchise and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family movies.

Rev. Jim was a big Star Trek fan on the show, and Lloyd, 86, went on to play Klingon Commander Kruge in 1984's Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. And he's been in more than 200 plays in regional and summer stock productions, as well as Broadway!