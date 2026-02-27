HEALTH Danny Masterson's Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips Reveals She Could Be 'Gone in a Few Days' as She Urgently Seeks Second Kidney Donor Source: mega Bijou Phillips was rushed to the hospital earlier this month. Allie Fasanella Feb. 27 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Bijou Phillips is facing the terrifying situation of fighting for her life. In an interview published on Friday, February 27, the ex-wife of disgraced actor Danny Masterson revealed she could "be gone in a few days" as she struggles to find a second kidney donor. While she told the outlet that she's feeling "pretty good" since starting dialysis, the model, 45, still needs another transplant and said, "I’m sort of hanging on by a thread."

'It's an Extremely Urgent Situation'

Source: mega The actress is fighting for her life.

"I’ve been immunosuppressed for so long… I could make it on dialysis for a couple years, or I could get an infection in my line tomorrow and be gone in a few days," Phillips explained. "I’m really hopeful, [but] it’s an extremely urgent situation." The Almost Famous actress, who was rushed to the hospital on February 10, shared a plea on Instagram the following day asking her followers for their help in finding a living donor so she "can have more time" with her 12-year-old daughter, Fianna. She shared that her brother, Aron Wilson, was "possibly" going to donate, but "he wasn't a match."

View this post on Instagram Source: @bijouphillips/instagram Bijou Phillips pleaded with her Instagram followers amid her medical crisis.

'Time Is of the Essence'

Source: @bijouphillips/instagram Bijou Phillips shares a daughter with disgraced actor Danny Masterson.

Phillips received her first kidney transplant from a close friend in 2017, but it has since failed. The That '70s Show star's ex has reportedly "suffered many complications" since the first transplant, explaining that she has "antibodies" that make kidney rejection more likely. Despite being in stable condition since her hospital stay, the socialite's rep declared that "time is of the essence."

'I've Been Through a Lot in My Life'

Source: mega Bijou Phillips had her first kidney transplant in 2017.

In light of the bleak situation, the singer said she remains "strong" emotionally, telling the publication, "I’ve been through a lot in my life, and I don’t know if I would change anything." "I’m a pretty happy-go-lucky person, and I usually look at the bright side of things," she added. "It takes a lot to make me lose my way or feel sad."

'I'm All She's Got'

Source: mega 'I have to be here for her,' the socialite said of her daughter.