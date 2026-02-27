or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Bijou Phillips
HEALTH

Danny Masterson's Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips Reveals She Could Be 'Gone in a Few Days' as She Urgently Seeks Second Kidney Donor

photo of Bijou Phillips
Source: mega

Bijou Phillips was rushed to the hospital earlier this month.

Feb. 27 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Bijou Phillips is facing the terrifying situation of fighting for her life.

In an interview published on Friday, February 27, the ex-wife of disgraced actor Danny Masterson revealed she could "be gone in a few days" as she struggles to find a second kidney donor.

While she told the outlet that she's feeling "pretty good" since starting dialysis, the model, 45, still needs another transplant and said, "I’m sort of hanging on by a thread."

'It's an Extremely Urgent Situation'

image of The actress is fighting for her life.
Source: mega

The actress is fighting for her life.

"I’ve been immunosuppressed for so long… I could make it on dialysis for a couple years, or I could get an infection in my line tomorrow and be gone in a few days," Phillips explained. "I’m really hopeful, [but] it’s an extremely urgent situation."

The Almost Famous actress, who was rushed to the hospital on February 10, shared a plea on Instagram the following day asking her followers for their help in finding a living donor so she "can have more time" with her 12-year-old daughter, Fianna.

She shared that her brother, Aron Wilson, was "possibly" going to donate, but "he wasn't a match."

Source: @bijouphillips/instagram

Bijou Phillips pleaded with her Instagram followers amid her medical crisis.

'Time Is of the Essence'

image of Bijou Phillips shares a daughter with disgraced actor Danny Masterson.
Source: @bijouphillips/instagram

Bijou Phillips shares a daughter with disgraced actor Danny Masterson.

Phillips received her first kidney transplant from a close friend in 2017, but it has since failed.

The That '70s Show star's ex has reportedly "suffered many complications" since the first transplant, explaining that she has "antibodies" that make kidney rejection more likely.

Despite being in stable condition since her hospital stay, the socialite's rep declared that "time is of the essence."

'I've Been Through a Lot in My Life'

image of Bijou Phillips had her first kidney transplant in 2017.
Source: mega

Bijou Phillips had her first kidney transplant in 2017.

In light of the bleak situation, the singer said she remains "strong" emotionally, telling the publication, "I’ve been through a lot in my life, and I don’t know if I would change anything."

"I’m a pretty happy-go-lucky person, and I usually look at the bright side of things," she added. "It takes a lot to make me lose my way or feel sad."

'I'm All She's Got'

image of 'I have to be here for her,' the socialite said of her daughter.
Source: mega

'I have to be here for her,' the socialite said of her daughter.

When asked if she's afraid of dying, the mom explained that before her first transplant, she "went through a dark night of the soul," but eventually felt "confident leaving."

"I was married and able to let go and be at peace with it," Phillips said. "It’s sort of the death of the ego, because there’s this part of you that wants to keep going and make another movie and make another album and fight, fight, fight. You have that fire inside of you when you’re an artist… Now I’m a single mom and things are different. I want to be here for her, and I have to be here for her. The fight is back. That had been gone for a long time. I’m it. I’m all she’s got."

Her ex-husband is serving 30 years in prison — the actor was found guilty of rape in 2023.

