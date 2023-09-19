Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce After Actor Is Found Guilty of Rape

Roughly three months after his guilty conviction, the actor was sentenced to serve 30 years to life behind bars. Prior to announcing his sentence, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo firmly told The Ranch star that despite what he may feel, he is not the victim.

"Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you," the judge explained. "Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice, and choice. One way or another you will have to come to terms with your prior actions, and their consequences."