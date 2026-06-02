'Never in My Right Mind': Daphne Joy Breaks Silence on Alleged Sean 'Diddy' Combs NSFW Video in Deleted Statement
June 1 2026, Published 8:05 p.m. ET
"Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool,” Joy, 39, said in a since-deleted statement via her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 1, per DJ Vlad. "I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied … I wanted to fulfill all his desires … even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him … and I believed he loved me too."
Daphne Joy Broke Silence on Explicit Video Involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Joy dated the "Last Night" rapper, 56, for four years before his September 2024 arrest on federal charges, including racketeering, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
"It's still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship .... but as time passes and in my quiet moments ... I realize that it was far from love," she continued.
Daphne Joy Claimed She Was Being Blackmailed With Explicit Video
The model claimed the footage was filmed without her consent and was later blackmailed by the "person in the video."
"[I] was threatened that if I didn't give him a lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web. Once I didn't, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet," she recounted. "The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape and asked if I had any comment before the release ... It was the first time I ever fainted in my life."
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Daphne Joy Claimed She Was Extorted
Joy claimed the media outlet determined that the video was part of an "revenge p--- and extortion scheme," and ultimately decided not to "broadcast" it.
"It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse ... having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures of those moments," she said in her statement. "I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship."
The influencer ended her statement by emphasizing she was "never in her right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship," adding, "seeing myself so lost is excruciating."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Initiated Recording of the Video
"I wish so many things were different, but I can't take back the hands of time," she concluded. "I can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself."
Multiple outlets reported that the CEO of Vlad TV, DJ Vlad, confirmed the video's authenticity, referencing an interview he previously conducted with Diggler.
"That video is 100 percent real. I have no idea where it came from... I don't think Sly knows where the leak came from, either," the media personality claimed. "Maybe somebody hacked his phone. I'm not sure... You got a guy that... is compensating for it in all types of extreme ways. Unfortunately, some of those ways are violent."
Diggler previously claimed Combs grabbed his phone and recorded the entire encounter.