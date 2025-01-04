Craziest Revelations Following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: From Jay-Z's Rape Case to Baby Oil Speculations and More
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Held Freak Off Parties
After Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest at Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City in September, several jaw-dropping revelations made headlines.
One of the hot topics focused on the "freak offs" — which reportedly involved coerced s-- acts — he hosted at his homes. Celebrities who attended the events refused to comment on the matter, including Ashton Kutcher. The Your Place or Mine actor previously said there was "a lot" he could not tell about his longtime pal and his parties.
In November, a woman named Tanea Wallace appeared on the documentary TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs and claimed there were minors at the parties. She recalled seeing people, many of whom appeared to be high on drugs or alcohol, having intercourse.
Combs' attorney responded to Wallace's claims, telling TMZ, "Ms. Tanea Wallace has no credibility and her claims about 'freak offs' and minors are completely and categorically false. As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous. Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction."
There Were Prostitutes… and Lots of Baby Oil
Federal agents said Combs had assistants, managers and security personnel to coordinate with male and female prostitutes at events and hotel rooms filled with lubricant and baby oil. The setup had the same "freak off supplies" the authorities found during the bi-coastal raids on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes.
A lawsuit filed on October 14 alleged the bottles of baby oil found in his properties were laced with Rohypnol or GHB, popularly known as a date rape drug. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claimed Combs used the freak offs "to commit heinous non-consensual acts of sexual violence and rape against countless victims."
"Combs often would secretly use the drug in an alcoholic beverage served at his parties, typically in a seemingly innocent glass of champagne or a 'lemon drop.' Partygoers were forced to consume the alcoholic beverage, containing GHB, either prior to entering or while at Combs' party," the lawsuit continued.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Has Been Accused of Sexually Assaulting More Than 100 Victims
More accusations were disclosed following Combs' September 16 arrest.
During an October press conference, attorney Tony Buzbee dropped shocking accusations, including the time Combs allegedly gave a 20-year-old girl a horse tranquilizer at one of his parties. Another individual was also told they would score a record deal if they followed the disgraced rap mogul.
Combs reportedly victimized more than 100 individuals, per the lawyer.
"'Had he not been in power, I feel like i could have been something great. I quit the industry because of what Sean Combs did to me.' That is really what it comes down to. We are pursuing this, asking you to support this effort, to encourage witnesses and victims to come forward, bring ur evidence, so we can continue to break down this wall of silence. We can continue to have this story heard," Buzbee stated, referring to some of the victims' stories.
"This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the U.S. This should have never been allowed to go on for so long. If you're one of those individuals, I ask you to reach out. If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out," he added.
More Victims Filed New Lawsuits
On October 14, Buzbee submitted separate lawsuits on behalf of six unnamed plaintiffs who accused Combs of sexual assault.
One male plaintiff claimed the "I'll Be Missing You" singer "fondled" him at a White Party in the Hamptons when he was only 16 years old.
Another accuser, Ashley Parham, also filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Northern California, alleging Combs threatened her with a knife before brutally attacking and sexually assaulting her.
An Ex-Employee Sued Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Phillip Pines, one of Combs' former employees, filed a lawsuit against the hip-hop star for sexual battery, sexual harassment and more. He claimed in the filing he was forced to clean up bodily fluid stains and condoms after Combs' orgies at his parties.
According to Pines, he was also coerced to sleep with women while Combs watched, leaving him feeling "like an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty."
A representative for Combs has since denied the allegations.
Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Raped a 13-Year-Old Girl
A federal lawsuit initially filed in October and amended in December accused Jay-Z and Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.
The anonymous accuser, who is seeking unspecified damages, was reportedly assaulted by Jay-Z while Combs and an unnamed female celebrity watched. The 55-year-old record executive also unlawfully penetrated her while Jay-Z and the woman gazed at them.
In a statement to NBC News, Jay-Z called the allegations "idiotic" and slammed Buzbee for engaging in unprofessional behavior.
He added, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."
Jay-Z attempted to get the court dismiss the case, but a judge denied his request and granted the accuser the ability to proceed without revealing her identity.
Judge Analisa Torres criticized Jay-Z's tactics, saying, "Carter's lawyer's relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks is inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and a tactic unlikely to benefit his client. The Court will not fast-track the judicial process merely because counsel demands it."