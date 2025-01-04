Craziest Revelations Following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest: From Jay-Z's Rape Case to Baby Oil Speculations and More

After Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest at Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City in September, several jaw-dropping revelations made headlines.

One of the hot topics focused on the "freak offs" — which reportedly involved coerced s-- acts — he hosted at his homes. Celebrities who attended the events refused to comment on the matter, including Ashton Kutcher. The Your Place or Mine actor previously said there was "a lot" he could not tell about his longtime pal and his parties.

In November, a woman named Tanea Wallace appeared on the documentary TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs and claimed there were minors at the parties. She recalled seeing people, many of whom appeared to be high on drugs or alcohol, having intercourse.

Combs' attorney responded to Wallace's claims, telling TMZ, "Ms. Tanea Wallace has no credibility and her claims about 'freak offs' and minors are completely and categorically false. As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous. Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that the accusations against Mr. Combs are pure fiction."