NEWS Kristen Bell Mocked by 'Dateline' After 'Tone-Deaf' Joke About Dax Shepard Goes Viral Source: mega Followers of Kristen Bell were not amused by her 'tone-deaf' joke about husband Dax Shepard on Instagram. Allie Fasanella Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kristen Bell is getting some heat for a distasteful murder joke she made about husband Dax Shepard. Taking to Instagram to wish Shepard a happy anniversary on Saturday, October 18, Bell captioned a photo of him embracing one of their daughters: "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'" While some thought the dark joke was funny, many weren't amused, finding it "unbelievably tone-deaf" and making light of domestic violence. The post received tons of comments, including one from Dateline that went viral. The account for the popular true crime show simply commented, "Screenshotted."

Source: mega Many found that Kristen Bell's joke made light of domestic violence.

The one-word comment racked up over 63,000 likes and 160 replies. One user wrote, "you win the internet today," while another chimed in with, "just in case 👀 🔪." Meanwhile, Howie Mandel quipped, "He should write for Hallmark." Shepard's former Parenthood costar Mae Whitman also commented, "Only because we’d never let him get away with it ❤️." Terry Crews also added, "This is LOVE ❤️😂."

Kristen Bell's Joke Rubbed Many the Wrong Way

Source: mega Kristen Bell's post about Dax Shepard received tons of comments.

The actress' post garnered more than a few comments from people who thought the joke was "insensitive" and "not funny at all." One person wrote, "What kind of man says that to his wife? Oh wait, I know exactly what kind. Get out now, Kristen." Another commented, "What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness month."

Source: mega Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been married since 2013.

Meanwhile, others were unbothered, finding the humor in the joke. Liv Tyler commented with a laughing emoji and Kimberly Williams-Paisley quipped, "Super sweet of him! 😂❤️." Zoey Deutch also wrote, "you guys are the best." Ted Danson's wife, Mary Steenburgen, added, "Oh man. We are laughing so hard!!!!❤️."

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard First Met in 2007

Source: mega It wasn't love at first sight for Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.