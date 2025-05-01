8 Celebrity Couples Who Talked About Getting a Prenup: From Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and More
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Before their 2000 wedding, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas reportedly agreed to have a prenuptial agreement, which included an infidelity clause. If the Basic Instinct actor were unfaithful and they divorced, she would receive $5 million on top of $2.8 million for every year they were married.
On the other hand, Douglas has a confidentiality clause preventing Zeta-Jones from revealing personal details about their marriage.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
While Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell discussed a prenup before their October 2013 wedding, the Parenthood alum disclosed why they did not get one.
"I said 'No, I don't want a prenup,' but I really wanted a prenup. Really bad," Shepard told Conan O'Brien. "But I said no, I don't want one."
When asked why they did not sign an agreement, the 50-year-old actor said, "Because something good came over me for once and I made the right decision."
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Following her divorce from NFL star Chris Howard, Gabrielle Union became adamant about having a prenup before marrying Dwyane Wade.
"When you have your own stuff, you don't need to worry about anyone else's stuff. So everyone should go into the relationship knowing 'I'm here for you and you're here for me.' And the reality is, I've never seen Dwyane balance a checkbook," she told Arsenio Hall in an interview.
Union added, "I've got to protect my stuff. It's the wave of the future, protecting your stuff."
Ice-T and Coco Austin
Before their 2002 wedding, Ice-T and Coco Austin reportedly signed a prenup with a clause requiring the 45-year-old TV personality to "return" her b--- and b----- implants in case of divorce.
Don Magic Juan confirmed the couple's agreement in a 2013 interview.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
After Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Biel's 2012 wedding, the New York Daily News reported they signed a prenup that included an infidelity clause. If the *NSYNC member were to cheat on her, she would be entitled to $500,000.
"We're living in an age where people want certainty before they say 'I do,'" Robert Wallack, a partner at The Wallack Firm, told FOX Business. "And as a result, these types of clauses have gained popularity. I see them in about one-third of the prenuptial agreements I draft."
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman agreed to have a prenup in place, which would grant the Grammy-winning singer $600,000 in the event of divorce. However, he would only receive the money if he could keep his addiction under control due to his alcohol and drug issues.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
In 2020, OK! learned Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost signed a prenup after they agreed to have one — though the latter was the one who "pushed it."
"Scarlett is worth $160 million, while he is worth around $6 million. With that massive difference in wealth, Colin insisted that Scarlett be protected legally," the source said.
The insider explained, "They both have great lawyers, and the document was pretty standard. They both agree that it is fair — and, although talking about money and potentially breaking up before you even get married isn’t comfortable for anyone, in the long run, it is a good idea."
While Jost is aware his wife "is crazy rich," he is reportedly "not threatened by it" as he supports the Black Widow actress and loves how successful she is.
Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark
Before exchanging vows on May 12, 2022, Stassi Schroeder revealed she and her now-husband, Beau Clark, talked about their prenup.
"I feel like people look at that as like a dirty thing that we shouldn't talk about, but it's honestly, I feel like there is some romanticism to it," the Vanderpump Rules star told Page Six. "Being able to be so close to someone that you're willing to have those uncomfortable conversations ... it's brought me closer to Beau the more that we talk about it."