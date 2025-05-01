or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kristen Bell
OK LogoPHOTOS

8 Celebrity Couples Who Talked About Getting a Prenup: From Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and More

celebrity couples who discussed prenups
Source: MEGA

Before their respective marriages, these celebrity pairs discussed what other couples failed to talk about: prenuptial agreements.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

catherine zeta jones and michael douglas
Source: MEGA

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas reportedly 'battled' over a prenuptial agreement.

Before their 2000 wedding, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas reportedly agreed to have a prenuptial agreement, which included an infidelity clause. If the Basic Instinct actor were unfaithful and they divorced, she would receive $5 million on top of $2.8 million for every year they were married.

On the other hand, Douglas has a confidentiality clause preventing Zeta-Jones from revealing personal details about their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

dax shepard and kristen bell
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two children

While Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell discussed a prenup before their October 2013 wedding, the Parenthood alum disclosed why they did not get one.

"I said 'No, I don't want a prenup,' but I really wanted a prenup. Really bad," Shepard told Conan O'Brien. "But I said no, I don't want one."

When asked why they did not sign an agreement, the 50-year-old actor said, "Because something good came over me for once and I made the right decision."

Article continues below advertisement

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

gabrielle union and dwyane wade
Source: MEGA

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been married since 2014.

Following her divorce from NFL star Chris Howard, Gabrielle Union became adamant about having a prenup before marrying Dwyane Wade.

"When you have your own stuff, you don't need to worry about anyone else's stuff. So everyone should go into the relationship knowing 'I'm here for you and you're here for me.' And the reality is, I've never seen Dwyane balance a checkbook," she told Arsenio Hall in an interview.

Union added, "I've got to protect my stuff. It's the wave of the future, protecting your stuff."

Article continues below advertisement

Ice-T and Coco Austin

ice t and coco austin
Source: MEGA

Ice-T and Coco Austin renewed their vows in June 2011.

Before their 2002 wedding, Ice-T and Coco Austin reportedly signed a prenup with a clause requiring the 45-year-old TV personality to "return" her b--- and b----- implants in case of divorce.

Don Magic Juan confirmed the couple's agreement in a 2013 interview.

MORE ON:
Kristen Bell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

justin timberlake and jessica biel
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake made headlines when he got involved in several cheating scandals amid his marriage to Jessica Biel.

After Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Biel's 2012 wedding, the New York Daily News reported they signed a prenup that included an infidelity clause. If the *NSYNC member were to cheat on her, she would be entitled to $500,000.

"We're living in an age where people want certainty before they say 'I do,'" Robert Wallack, a partner at The Wallack Firm, told FOX Business. "And as a result, these types of clauses have gained popularity. I see them in about one-third of the prenuptial agreements I draft."

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

keith urban and nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman wed in 2006.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman agreed to have a prenup in place, which would grant the Grammy-winning singer $600,000 in the event of divorce. However, he would only receive the money if he could keep his addiction under control due to his alcohol and drug issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

scarlett johansson and colin jost
Source: MEGA

They reportedly agreed to sign a prenup.

In 2020, OK! learned Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost signed a prenup after they agreed to have one — though the latter was the one who "pushed it."

"Scarlett is worth $160 million, while he is worth around $6 million. With that massive difference in wealth, Colin insisted that Scarlett be protected legally," the source said.

The insider explained, "They both have great lawyers, and the document was pretty standard. They both agree that it is fair — and, although talking about money and potentially breaking up before you even get married isn’t comfortable for anyone, in the long run, it is a good idea."

While Jost is aware his wife "is crazy rich," he is reportedly "not threatened by it" as he supports the Black Widow actress and loves how successful she is.

Article continues below advertisement

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark

stassi schroeder and beau clark
Source: MEGA

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark tied the knot on May 12, 2022.

Before exchanging vows on May 12, 2022, Stassi Schroeder revealed she and her now-husband, Beau Clark, talked about their prenup.

"I feel like people look at that as like a dirty thing that we shouldn't talk about, but it's honestly, I feel like there is some romanticism to it," the Vanderpump Rules star told Page Six. "Being able to be so close to someone that you're willing to have those uncomfortable conversations ... it's brought me closer to Beau the more that we talk about it."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.