8 Celebrity Couples Who Talked About Getting a Prenup: From Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and More

While Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell discussed a prenup before their October 2013 wedding, the Parenthood alum disclosed why they did not get one.

"I said 'No, I don't want a prenup,' but I really wanted a prenup. Really bad," Shepard told Conan O'Brien. "But I said no, I don't want one."

When asked why they did not sign an agreement, the 50-year-old actor said, "Because something good came over me for once and I made the right decision."