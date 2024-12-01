Who Is Dave Coulier’s Wife? 8 Things to Know About Melissa Bring
Melissa Bring Was Born and Raised in Montana
Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa Bring, was born and raised in Livingston, Mont., where she and her three siblings used to "spend the summers in the woods." She also described the place as "a rural, creative town tucked away in the Rocky Mountains" during an interview with VoyageLA.
She Is a Photographer
Bring moved to Los Angeles, where she pursued a career in photography.
She told VoyageLA she fell in love with taking photos at a young age after her grandmother gifted her a camera when she was 11.
"I was introduced to 4-H shortly after I received my camera. They offered photography. I eagerly submitted the maximum entries each year for the fair," said Bring.
Over the years, she has worked with several celebrities, including Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure.
Melissa Bring Co-Founded a Holistic Wellness Company
According to Bring's Instagram page, she co-founded holistic wellness company Live Well Lead Well, which is "dedicated to empowering female leaders through health-focused strategies."
"We believe that to lead effectively, you must prioritize your greatest asset — you. By combining functional movement, mindful breathwork, and bio-individual nutrition, we help women achieve balance, reduce stress, and lead with clarity. Our services include retreats, workshops, one-on-one coaching, and corporate wellness programs, all designed to equip women with the tools they need to thrive in leadership and life. Our mission is to foster healthier, stronger female leaders who can lead with purpose and resilience," the "About" section of the company's website reads.
The company describes Courier as a certified Function First Pain-Free Movement Specialist and breath coach whose expertise "lies in helping female leaders reconnect with their bodies, reduce stress, and build physical and mental strength."
She launched Live Well Lead Well with functional nutritionist and wellness expert Melanie Samuels.
Melissa Bring Was Diagnosed With Lupus
Bring's chronic autoimmune disease led her to start her holistic living and share her journey with other people.
"I was driving, [I] blacked out and was taken to the hospital. They found out that I had a blood clot, and after many tests, we found out that it was lupus," she said of her 2006 diagnosis in an Instagram Story.
Dave Coulier and Melissa Bring Met in 2005
In 2005, Bring met the Full House star during a vacation in Montana a decade after he and his ex-wife, Jayne Modean, divorced.
"Melissa has been my best friend since I met her nine years ago," Coulier said of his wife in a 2014 interview with Us Weekly.
Melissa Bring and Dave Coulier Wed in 2014
Months after their engagement, Bring and Coulier exchanged vows in a July 2014 ceremony in Paradise Valley, Mont.
She Is Friends With the 'Full House' Cast
Bring has grown closer to her husband's Full House costars.
In a January appearance on "The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast," she and Bure spoke about their nearly two-decade friendship.
"Lori [Loughlin] was there with you," Bring revealed, noting their friendship started at a hockey event. "I was very nervous and intimidated. I was like, 'I'm meeting people I used to watch on television.' So surreal and weird."
"We became fast friends," Bure continued.
Melissa Bring Has Been Supporting Dave Coulier Amid His Cancer Journey
The 65-year-old Fuller House star confirmed to People that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and shared how his wife has been supporting him in his journey.
"She has put together a whole nutrition plan for me," said Coulier.
Meanwhile, Bring revealed her holistic wellness background, which made her uniquely prepared to be her husband's caretaker.
"We're focusing on fueling his body with real whole foods, cutting out refined sugar & processed foods, spending time in nature, and incorporating infrared saunas, breathwork, and massages to support Dave's strength and comfort," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "Dave's resilience inspires me every day, and together, we're doing everything to support his recovery — with plenty of laughter to keep spirits high."