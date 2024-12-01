Who Is Dave Coulier’s Wife? 8 Things to Know About Melissa Bring

Bring moved to Los Angeles, where she pursued a career in photography.

She told VoyageLA she fell in love with taking photos at a young age after her grandmother gifted her a camera when she was 11.

"I was introduced to 4-H shortly after I received my camera. They offered photography. I eagerly submitted the maximum entries each year for the fair," said Bring.

Over the years, she has worked with several celebrities, including Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure.