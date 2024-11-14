How Dave Coulier Told His 'Full House' Costars About His Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
Dave Coulier is finding support from his Full House family during a difficult time.
In an interview on Wednesday, November 13, Coulier shared that he is currently battling cancer, a diagnosis he received just a month ago.
Before going public, the 65-year-old actor made sure to tell his sitcom costars about the news, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger and series creator Jeff Franklin.
“I didn’t want them to hear it from someone else, so I sent a text message out,” Coulier explained, adding that he sent the news through a group message.
Coulier has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma, which came after an upper respiratory infection led to severe lymph node swelling. A biopsy, along with PET and CT scans, revealed he had a “very aggressive” form of cancer.
The stand-up comedian was moved by the "immediate" response he received from his TV family after reaching out to them.
“It was just this outpouring of, ‘I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with [wife Melissa Bring], but what can we do?’” Coulier recalled. “It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other. We’ve been there for so many years for each other, and it’s pretty remarkable.”
The actor portrayed Joey Gladstone on Full House from 1987 to 1995 and made several appearances on the revival series, Fuller House.
The past few years have been especially emotional for the Full House cast, particularly after the loss of Bob Saget, who played the beloved patriarch Danny Tanner. Saget passed away in 2022 at the age of 65, and the tragedy has since brought the cast even closer together.
“I think we value not only our lives together, but we value our lives. We value those good times and the positive moments that we've gotten to share,” Coulier said.
“And I think that that spills over to other people, and it's just positive. There's not many negatives when I'm with that group of people. It's really just laughter and positivity, and we appreciate so much what we have in our lives and the people around us,” he continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Stamos, best known for playing Uncle Jesse on the ABC sitcom, has shown his support for Coulier by offering to accompany him to his doctor appointments.
“I can’t wait for him to visit. November 15, I get a chemo treatment. November 16, John’s going to be here,” Coulier shared, adding that Stamos has already cleared his schedule to be there for him.
“He goes, ‘If you want to just sleep, I'll just sit by you or if you want to listen to music or just talk, whatever.’ And I'm just like, ‘Wow. That's like a brother. That's just truly a brother,’” Coulier continued.
On Wednesday, November 13, Stamos shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a carousel of photos with the Out of Control alum.
“My brother from day 1. Love you @dcoulier, and I’ll be by your side through it all,” Stamos captioned the post.
The Real Ghostbusters alum admitted that accepting the news has been far from easy.
“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he revealed in the interview. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”
Despite the situation, Coulier is determined to fight lymphatic cancer.
“I’m going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I’m going to be strong for her,” he said, referring to his wife, Bring.
Coulier also shared his son, Luc — whom he shares with ex-wife Jayne Modean — is expecting a baby boy with his wife, Alex, in March 2025.
“I’ve got to teach [my grandson] how to play hockey,” he declared.
People interviewed Coulier.