'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Reveals He Has Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: 'I Was Stunned'

“My sister was a registered nurse, and so she's seen this from different optics than I have,” he said. “She's been so supportive and she's funny. So we're making jokes about this. One of my jokes is in four short weeks I've gone from a Virgo to a Cancer. I'm a huge hockey fan. So when they said ‘You've got NHL,’ I thought, ‘I finally made it to the NHL.’”

“When I first got the news, I was stunned, of course, because I didn't expect it, and then reality settled in and I found myself remarkably calm with whatever the outcome was going to be,” he added. “I don't know how to explain it, but there was an inner calm about all of it, and I think that that's part of what I've seen with the women in my family go through. They really instilled that in me and inspired me in a way because they were magnificent going through what they went through, and I just thought, ‘I'm okay with this too.’ I've had an incredible life on a journey with incredible people around me and I'm okay. It does change perspective for sure.”