'Full House' Star Dave Coulier Reveals He Has Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma: 'I Was Stunned'
Full House star Dave Coulier revealed he's been diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
In a new interview, which was published on Wednesday, November 13, the actor, 65, said he got the news in October after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes.
“Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,’” he recalled.
“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he added. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”
After learning about the disease, he and his wife, Melissa Bring, focused on a plan to figure out how to "treat this," he said.
Coulier started chemotherapy two weeks after the diagnosis.
“I started the podcast wearing a hat, and I said, I've always been a man of many hats, but this hat has special significance because a couple of weeks ago, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma,” he said on his podcast "Full House Rewind" with Marla Sokoloff while discussing while he shaved his head. “That was really a conscious decision of, I'm going to meet this head-on, and I want people to know it's my life. I'm not going to try and hide anything. I would rather talk about it and open the discussion and inspire people.”
Coulier, who shares son Luc with ex Jayne Modean, is doing his best to stay positive.
“I looked at how those words affected [Melissa] and I thought, you know what, I'm going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I'm going to be strong for her," he shared.
“I lost my mom to b----- cancer. I lost my sister Sharon to b------ cancer. She was 36 years old. I lost my niece, Shannon. She was 29 years old,” he continued of his family history. “I saw what those women in my family went through, and I thought to myself, ‘If I can be just 1/10th of a percent as strong as they were, then I'm going to be just fine."
For now, Coulier is leaning on loved ones, especially his sister Karen.
“My sister was a registered nurse, and so she's seen this from different optics than I have,” he said. “She's been so supportive and she's funny. So we're making jokes about this. One of my jokes is in four short weeks I've gone from a Virgo to a Cancer. I'm a huge hockey fan. So when they said ‘You've got NHL,’ I thought, ‘I finally made it to the NHL.’”
“When I first got the news, I was stunned, of course, because I didn't expect it, and then reality settled in and I found myself remarkably calm with whatever the outcome was going to be,” he added. “I don't know how to explain it, but there was an inner calm about all of it, and I think that that's part of what I've seen with the women in my family go through. They really instilled that in me and inspired me in a way because they were magnificent going through what they went through, and I just thought, ‘I'm okay with this too.’ I've had an incredible life on a journey with incredible people around me and I'm okay. It does change perspective for sure.”
Coulier has completed the first of six chemo treatments, resulting in him having "good and bad days."
“Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there's other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy. I actually skated yesterday with some friends here in Detroit. We just went and skated around and shot pucks, and it was wonderful just to be out there doing something that I love and just trying to stay focused on all the great stuff that I have in my life," he noted.
By sharing his diagnosis, Coulier hopes to help others who might be in a similar situation.
“Take great care of yourself, because there's a lot to live for,” he shared. “And if that means talking with your doctors or getting a mammogram or a breast exam or colonoscopy, it can really make a big change in your life.”
People spoke to the star.