Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum Gave the Rocker 'a Whole List of Conditions' in Order to Stay Together After Cheating Scandal: 'He's Still Very Much on Thin Ice'

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, continue to weather the fallout from the revelation of a love child, but not without Blum laying down a “whole list of conditions to stay together.” “When this happened, it hit the fan and they almost split up,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, October 23. “She now has his location on her phone. She knows where he is and what he’s doing. She can look at his phone at any time. But it goes both ways, she shares her location as well. They keep tabs on each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jordyn Blum Laid Down a 'List of Conditions' to Stay Together

Source: MEGA Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl are working to rebuild trust more than one year after his love child scandal hit headlines.

The news comes as Grohl, 56, and Blum, 49, made their first public appearance at a charity event last week since headlines broke in September 2024 that the Foo Fighters rockstar fathered a child outside the couple's more than 20-year marriage. “Dave started keeping more normal hours. Spending the night at home rather than on the road,” the source detailed. “He knows that she can – and has – surprised him with visits when he’s traveling. It’s a very short leash. The boundaries have not loosened up – he’s still very much on thin ice.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Grohl and Judy Blum Are Working to Build Trust

Source: MEGA The couple welcomed three daughters during their 22 year marriage.

A separate source told the outlet that the couple, who married in 2003, have “worked hard to overhaul their marriage,” including months of counseling in an effort to rebuild trust. The pair share three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jordyn Blum 'Decided Not to Do Anything Rash'

Source: MEGA Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl entered couples therapy after the scandal hit headlines.

“Jordyn was shocked and publicly embarrassed when she found out about his cheating,” the insider explained. “But despite most of her friends advising her to divorce Dave, she decided not to do anything rash. After careful consideration they entered couples therapy for around six months. It helped them to get to the good place they’re at now.” As for the daughter, whom Grohl fathered with music fan Jennifer Young, the “Best of You” singer plans to raise her “knowing her half-siblings.”

Dave Grohl Has a 'Presence' in Love Child's Life

Source: MEGA Dave Grohl has reportedly set up his daughter financially.