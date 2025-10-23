or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > dave grohl
OK LogoCOUPLES

Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Blum Gave the Rocker 'a Whole List of Conditions' in Order to Stay Together After Cheating Scandal: 'He's Still Very Much on Thin Ice'

Photo of Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, reportedly gave the Foo Fighters musician a 'whole list of conditions' in order to stay together after his cheating scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2025, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, continue to weather the fallout from the revelation of a love child, but not without Blum laying down a “whole list of conditions to stay together.”

“When this happened, it hit the fan and they almost split up,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, October 23. “She now has his location on her phone. She knows where he is and what he’s doing. She can look at his phone at any time. But it goes both ways, she shares her location as well. They keep tabs on each other.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jordyn Blum Laid Down a 'List of Conditions' to Stay Together

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl are working to rebuild trust more than one year after his love child scandal hit headlines.
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl are working to rebuild trust more than one year after his love child scandal hit headlines.

The news comes as Grohl, 56, and Blum, 49, made their first public appearance at a charity event last week since headlines broke in September 2024 that the Foo Fighters rockstar fathered a child outside the couple's more than 20-year marriage.

“Dave started keeping more normal hours. Spending the night at home rather than on the road,” the source detailed. “He knows that she can – and has – surprised him with visits when he’s traveling. It’s a very short leash. The boundaries have not loosened up – he’s still very much on thin ice.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dave Grohl and Judy Blum Are Working to Build Trust

Photo of The couple welcomed three daughters during their 22 year marriage.
Source: MEGA

The couple welcomed three daughters during their 22 year marriage.

A separate source told the outlet that the couple, who married in 2003, have “worked hard to overhaul their marriage,” including months of counseling in an effort to rebuild trust. The pair share three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

MORE ON:
dave grohl

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jordyn Blum 'Decided Not to Do Anything Rash'

Photo of Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl entered couples therapy after the scandal hit headlines.
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl entered couples therapy after the scandal hit headlines.

“Jordyn was shocked and publicly embarrassed when she found out about his cheating,” the insider explained. “But despite most of her friends advising her to divorce Dave, she decided not to do anything rash. After careful consideration they entered couples therapy for around six months. It helped them to get to the good place they’re at now.”

As for the daughter, whom Grohl fathered with music fan Jennifer Young, the “Best of You” singer plans to raise her “knowing her half-siblings.”

Dave Grohl Has a 'Presence' in Love Child's Life

Photo of Dave Grohl has reportedly set up his daughter financially.
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl has reportedly set up his daughter financially.

“Dave has a presence in his daughter’s life, and he has set up her financially,” according to the insider. “He has limited contact with Jennifer, but things are amicable. He does spend time with the baby when he can, and a time-sharing plan has been set up. Jennifer has the baby most of the time.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.