Dave Grohl Admits He's Been in Therapy 6 Times a Week Since Cheating Scandal and Fathering a Baby With Another Woman
March 20 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Dave Grohl is working on himself after confessing to welcoming a child outside of his marriage in September 2024.
The Foo Fighters frontman, 57 — who shares three daughters with his wife of over two decades years, Jordyn Blum — revealed in an interview published on Friday, March 20, that he's "been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks," adding, “I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions."
As OK! reported last fall, Blum, 49, gave the rocker a "whole list of conditions to stay together" following the bombshell cheating scandal.
Jordyn Blum 'Keeps Tabs' on Dave Grohl
A source told a news outlet in October 2025 that the longtime couple "almost split up" after it came out that he fathered a baby girl with a fan.
"She now has his location on her phone. She knows where he is and what he’s doing," the source divulged. "She can look at his phone at any time. But it goes both ways, she shares her location as well. They keep tabs on each other."
The insider added that the musician has "started keeping more normal hours" and "spending the night at home rather than on the road" to help repair his marriage.
'He's Still Very Much on Thin Ice'
"He knows that she can – and has – surprised him with visits when he’s traveling," they went on. "It’s a very short leash. The boundaries have not loosened up – he’s still very much on thin ice."
The "Best of You" singer admitted to cheating on his wife and getting another woman, eventually identified as Jennifer Young, pregnant in social media post.
"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl wrote via Instagram on September 10, 2024. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."
- Dave Grohl's Wife 'Has Forgiven' Him After He Fathered a Baby With Another Woman But Couple Is Still 'Going to Counseling': Insider
- Dave Grohl Drops Divorce Attorney After Affair Scandal, Source Claims: He's 'Hoping to Work Things Out With His Wife'
- Dave Grohl's Wife Jordyn Isn't Sure Their Relationship Is 'Repairable' After Rocker’s Shocking Affair: 'Her Marriage Is Broken'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'I Love My Wife and Children'
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued in his public statement. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
Grohl has been married to former MTV producer and model Blum since August 2003. The pair share Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11.
The ex-Nirvana drummer was formerly married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. He later admitted they split due to infidelity.
Dave Grohl Didn't Think He Had 'a Chance' With Jordyn Blum
In a 2007 interview with Q magazine, Grohl recalled meeting Blum for the first time in 2001.
"I was like, 'Oh my, God. Not a chance!' So I'm just having some drinks and acting like a jacka--. And by the end of the night I was pissed and I'm staring at her going, 'You're my future ex-wife,'" he said. "So she gave me her number: 'Jordyn, your future ex-wife.'"