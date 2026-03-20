NEWS Dave Grohl Admits He's Been in Therapy 6 Times a Week Since Cheating Scandal and Fathering a Baby With Another Woman Source: mega 'I did the math the other day,' the rocker said in an interview. Allie Fasanella March 20 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dave Grohl is working on himself after confessing to welcoming a child outside of his marriage in September 2024. The Foo Fighters frontman, 57 — who shares three daughters with his wife of over two decades years, Jordyn Blum — revealed in an interview published on Friday, March 20, that he's "been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks," adding, “I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions." As OK! reported last fall, Blum, 49, gave the rocker a "whole list of conditions to stay together" following the bombshell cheating scandal.

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Jordyn Blum 'Keeps Tabs' on Dave Grohl

Source: mega Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum married in 2003.

A source told a news outlet in October 2025 that the longtime couple "almost split up" after it came out that he fathered a baby girl with a fan. "She now has his location on her phone. She knows where he is and what he’s doing," the source divulged. "She can look at his phone at any time. But it goes both ways, she shares her location as well. They keep tabs on each other." The insider added that the musician has "started keeping more normal hours" and "spending the night at home rather than on the road" to help repair his marriage.

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'He's Still Very Much on Thin Ice'

Source: mega The couple share three daughters.

"He knows that she can – and has – surprised him with visits when he’s traveling," they went on. "It’s a very short leash. The boundaries have not loosened up – he’s still very much on thin ice." The "Best of You" singer admitted to cheating on his wife and getting another woman, eventually identified as Jennifer Young, pregnant in social media post. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," Grohl wrote via Instagram on September 10, 2024. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her."

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'I Love My Wife and Children'

Source: mega The Foo Fighters frontman admitted to cheating on his wife and fathering a baby with another woman in September 2024.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued in his public statement. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together." Grohl has been married to former MTV producer and model Blum since August 2003. The pair share Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11. The ex-Nirvana drummer was formerly married to photographer Jennifer Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. He later admitted they split due to infidelity.

Dave Grohl Didn't Think He Had 'a Chance' With Jordyn Blum

Source: mega Dave Grohl admitted that infidelity led to the end of his first marriage to photographer Jennifer Youngblood.