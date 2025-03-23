Love Is Blind's Dave Bettenburg and Ex-Fiancé Lauren O'Brien Joke About Being Season 8's ‘Least Messy Exes’
Love Is Blind stars David “Dave” Bettenburg and ex-fiancée Lauren O’Brien made a shocking confession following the Season 8 finale.
In a recent TikTok post, Bettenburg, 33, shared their playful exchange that left fans scratching their heads.
“So, Lauren texted me this afternoon and she was like, ‘Isn’t it crazy that after all this, we are the least messy couple of all the exes?’” the medical device salesman said.
Bettenburg didn’t stop there, as he took a moment to deliver a pointed message to his followers. “I do know who needs to hear this. Putting others down for your own personal gain, that ain’t it, people,” he declared, igniting speculation over who he might be calling out.
The drama thickens as he continued, “if you’re doing it for your own clout and you've got to drag others down with you to do that, I’m sorry. That’s just not it.”
While Bettenburg kept the identity of his targets under wraps, it's no secret that since the explosive reunion aired on March 9, things are tense between his costars.
On March 12, Monica Danús seemed to take a thinly veiled shot at her ex Joey Leveille, equating him to Tamlin, the surprise villain from Sarah J. Maas' beloved book series A Court of Thorns and Roses. “Remember when we all liked Tamlin in book one? Yeah, we wait for our Rhys … and Cassian,” she quipped in an Instagram Reel.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The day after, drama king Ben Mezzenga had the spotlight, clapping back at his ex-fiancée Sara Carton’s accusations about his "scripted" apologies. “Sara and I did agree to keep dating after the altar,” Mezzenga, 28, explained in a TikTok video, sounding off on the confusion surrounding their breakup. He even shared supposed screenshots of their chats, in an attempt to prove his claims.
“Hey, I want to apologize for just removing location stuff out of the blue and not calling you on your drive to [Nashville],” read one emotionally-charged message. But Carton fired back with her own TikTok, claiming the “same language” used by Mezzenga made her “question the sincerity” of his words. The back-and-forth continued, with fans captivated by the unfolding drama.
As for Bettenburg and O'Brien, their romance unraveled under the weight of family pressures and jealousy over previous relationships.