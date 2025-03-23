Love Is Blind's Dave Bettenburg and Ex-Fiancé Lauren O'Brien Joke About Being Season 8's ‘Least Messy Exes’

“So, Lauren texted me this afternoon and she was like, ‘Isn’t it crazy that after all this, we are the least messy couple of all the exes?’” the medical device salesman said.

Bettenburg didn’t stop there, as he took a moment to deliver a pointed message to his followers. “I do know who needs to hear this. Putting others down for your own personal gain, that ain’t it, people,” he declared, igniting speculation over who he might be calling out.

The drama thickens as he continued, “if you’re doing it for your own clout and you've got to drag others down with you to do that, I’m sorry. That’s just not it.”