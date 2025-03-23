or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > love is blind
OK LogoREALITY TV

Love Is Blind's Dave Bettenburg and Ex-Fiancé Lauren O'Brien Joke About Being Season 8's ‘Least Messy Exes’

Photo of Dave Bettenburg, photo of Lauren O'Brien
Source: Netflix

'Love Is Blind' stars Dave Bettenburg and ex-fiancee Lauren O’Brien joked about their failed romance.

By:

March 23 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Love Is Blind stars David “Dave” Bettenburg and ex-fiancée Lauren O’Brien made a shocking confession following the Season 8 finale.

In a recent TikTok post, Bettenburg, 33, shared their playful exchange that left fans scratching their heads.

“So, Lauren texted me this afternoon and she was like, ‘Isn’t it crazy that after all this, we are the least messy couple of all the exes?’” the medical device salesman said.

Article continues below advertisement
Dave Bettenburg on TikTok
Source: @davidbettenburg/TikTok

In a TikTok video, Dave Bettenburg recounted a conversation with his ex Lauren O'Brien.

Article continues below advertisement

Bettenburg didn’t stop there, as he took a moment to deliver a pointed message to his followers. “I do know who needs to hear this. Putting others down for your own personal gain, that ain’t it, people,” he declared, igniting speculation over who he might be calling out.

The drama thickens as he continued, “if you’re doing it for your own clout and you've got to drag others down with you to do that, I’m sorry. That’s just not it.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dave Bettenburg and Lauren O'Brien
Source: @davidbettenburg/Instagram

Dave Bettenburg and Lauren O'Brien had a playful take on the drama after finding love on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

While Bettenburg kept the identity of his targets under wraps, it's no secret that since the explosive reunion aired on March 9, things are tense between his costars.

On March 12, Monica Danús seemed to take a thinly veiled shot at her ex Joey Leveille, equating him to Tamlin, the surprise villain from Sarah J. Maas' beloved book series A Court of Thorns and Roses. “Remember when we all liked Tamlin in book one? Yeah, we wait for our Rhys … and Cassian,” she quipped in an Instagram Reel.

MORE ON:
love is blind

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Dave Bettenburg
Source: @DaveBettenburg/Instagram

Dave Bettenburg shared a message in a TikTok video about personal gain.

Article continues below advertisement

The day after, drama king Ben Mezzenga had the spotlight, clapping back at his ex-fiancée Sara Carton’s accusations about his "scripted" apologies. “Sara and I did agree to keep dating after the altar,” Mezzenga, 28, explained in a TikTok video, sounding off on the confusion surrounding their breakup. He even shared supposed screenshots of their chats, in an attempt to prove his claims.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Lauren O'Brien and David Bettenburg
Source: @laurenmariaobrien/Instagram; @davidbettenburg/Instagram

The former flames didn't end up getting married.

“Hey, I want to apologize for just removing location stuff out of the blue and not calling you on your drive to [Nashville],” read one emotionally-charged message. But Carton fired back with her own TikTok, claiming the “same language” used by Mezzenga made her “question the sincerity” of his words. The back-and-forth continued, with fans captivated by the unfolding drama.

As for Bettenburg and O'Brien, their romance unraveled under the weight of family pressures and jealousy over previous relationships.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.