'Love Is Blind' Producer Ally Simpson Breaks Silence on Fan Backlash: 'We Take It With a Grain of Salt!'

Ally Simpson, the executive producer behind Netflix’s smash hit Love Is Blind, is waving the red flag on fan criticisms after the tumultuous reunion of Season 8.

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Simpson made it clear that while she acknowledges the backlash, she filters it through a savvy lens. “I would be remiss not to,” she shared, noting her approach of taking “it all with a grain of salt.”

The reality TV whiz elaborated, “I think you can tell the people who are being cruel just to be cruel, but we strive to become better and better storytellers because we want to do justice to the journeys that each of these people went on.”