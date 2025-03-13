or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > love is blind
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Love Is Blind' Producer Ally Simpson Breaks Silence on Fan Backlash: 'We Take It With a Grain of Salt!'

'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Reunion
Source: Netflix

The 'Love Is Blind' reunion aired on March 9.

By:

March 13 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ally Simpson, the executive producer behind Netflix’s smash hit Love Is Blind, is waving the red flag on fan criticisms after the tumultuous reunion of Season 8.

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Simpson made it clear that while she acknowledges the backlash, she filters it through a savvy lens. “I would be remiss not to,” she shared, noting her approach of taking “it all with a grain of salt.”

The reality TV whiz elaborated, “I think you can tell the people who are being cruel just to be cruel, but we strive to become better and better storytellers because we want to do justice to the journeys that each of these people went on.”

Article continues below advertisement
'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Reunion
Source: Netflix

The 'Love Is Blind' reunion aired on March 9.

Article continues below advertisement

But it’s not just about storytelling; Simpson revealed the reunion holds monumental importance.

It’s “our chance to address if someone is being unfairly attacked," she said. “We really want them all to leave the reunion feeling like they got a chance to either set the record straight, defend their character or have the opportunity to say their final piece about something.”

Article continues below advertisement
'Love Is Blind' Star Ben Mezzenga
Source: @benmezzenga/Instagram

An ex-partner accused 'Love Is Blind' star Ben Mezzenga of mistreating her. This became a topic point during the Season 8 reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have been far from shy in voicing their opinions. This season, David “Dave” Bettenburg found himself in hot water for his reaction to learning that ex Lauren O’Brien was casually seeing someone else. And let’s not forget Ben Mezzenga, whose apparent lack of social awareness sparked fierce criticism.

Yet Simpson stands resilient, emphasizing an intention behind the casting: “We cast people with pure intentions instead of contestants simply hoping to get their five minutes of fame.”

But even that intention faced a snag when a TikTok clip surfaced, with an ex accusing Mezzenga of mistreatment. While he defended his actions to then-fiancée Sara Carton, the drama stirred the pot even more.

MORE ON:
love is blind

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Dave Bettenburg and Lauren O'Brien
Source: @davidbettenburg/IG

David 'Dave' Bettenburg found himself in hot water for his reaction to learning that ex Lauren O’Brien was casually seeing someone else.

Article continues below advertisement

Simpson didn’t sugarcoat the impact of social media on the contestants. “We do a social media training of what to expect in terms of both haters and people latching on to get their five minutes of fame,” she noted.

“TikTok wasn’t what it was in those early days of Love Is Blind, but the haters were certainly there.”

Article continues below advertisement
Love Is Blind stars
Source: Netflix

'Love Is Blind' stars during the Season 8 reunion episode.

Vulnerability is the name of the game in reality television, and it hasn’t been easy. “People from Seasons 1 and 2 had to deal with a lot of social media backlash, and it’s unfortunate, because they really are being vulnerable and putting it all out there," she said.

As Simpson reflects on the evolution of the show since its debut in 2020, she asserts the necessity of thoughtful casting. “We think it is such a cool experience and experiment for people to do, and we want to bring on really quality individuals,” she declared.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.