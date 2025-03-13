'Love Is Blind' Producer Ally Simpson Breaks Silence on Fan Backlash: 'We Take It With a Grain of Salt!'
Ally Simpson, the executive producer behind Netflix’s smash hit Love Is Blind, is waving the red flag on fan criticisms after the tumultuous reunion of Season 8.
In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Simpson made it clear that while she acknowledges the backlash, she filters it through a savvy lens. “I would be remiss not to,” she shared, noting her approach of taking “it all with a grain of salt.”
The reality TV whiz elaborated, “I think you can tell the people who are being cruel just to be cruel, but we strive to become better and better storytellers because we want to do justice to the journeys that each of these people went on.”
But it’s not just about storytelling; Simpson revealed the reunion holds monumental importance.
It’s “our chance to address if someone is being unfairly attacked," she said. “We really want them all to leave the reunion feeling like they got a chance to either set the record straight, defend their character or have the opportunity to say their final piece about something.”
Fans have been far from shy in voicing their opinions. This season, David “Dave” Bettenburg found himself in hot water for his reaction to learning that ex Lauren O’Brien was casually seeing someone else. And let’s not forget Ben Mezzenga, whose apparent lack of social awareness sparked fierce criticism.
Yet Simpson stands resilient, emphasizing an intention behind the casting: “We cast people with pure intentions instead of contestants simply hoping to get their five minutes of fame.”
But even that intention faced a snag when a TikTok clip surfaced, with an ex accusing Mezzenga of mistreatment. While he defended his actions to then-fiancée Sara Carton, the drama stirred the pot even more.
Simpson didn’t sugarcoat the impact of social media on the contestants. “We do a social media training of what to expect in terms of both haters and people latching on to get their five minutes of fame,” she noted.
“TikTok wasn’t what it was in those early days of Love Is Blind, but the haters were certainly there.”
Vulnerability is the name of the game in reality television, and it hasn’t been easy. “People from Seasons 1 and 2 had to deal with a lot of social media backlash, and it’s unfortunate, because they really are being vulnerable and putting it all out there," she said.
As Simpson reflects on the evolution of the show since its debut in 2020, she asserts the necessity of thoughtful casting. “We think it is such a cool experience and experiment for people to do, and we want to bring on really quality individuals,” she declared.