'Love Is Blind' Stars Sara and Joey Spotted Together: Are They the New Hottest Couple?
In an unexpected twist straight out of the reality TV playbook, Love Is Blind Season 8's Sara Carton and Joey Leveille are sparking wild speculation that they might be dating after that jaw-dropping reunion!
In a bombshell TikTok post on March 11, celebrated reality TV gossip guru and “Reality Receipts” podcast co-host StorytimeWithRikkii revealed, “Someone very close to the situation confirmed they’re a couple and have been for a while.” Fans are buzzing as this news drops, igniting imaginations and social media feeds alike.
The romantic headlines ramped up when fans reportedly spotted the pair cozying up at a hair salon in Minneapolis, Minn. —where Season 8 was filmed.
Rikkii elaborated, “They’re waiting for everything to die down to announce it.”
However, the gossip maven warned that while Carton, 29, and Leveille, 35, may attempt to play coy, they’ll likely say they’re just “friends.”
She declared, “Y’all already been spotted together. People already know. People in your inner circles have already spilled beans, so you might as well come clean.”
Adding more spice to the drama, Rikkii suggested that “Monica was allegedly blindsided by the news,” referring to Monica Danús, who famously left Joey at the altar in the season finale.
In a similarly shocking turn, Carton dropped a bombshell of her own when she coldly rejected her own fiancé Ben Mezzenga during their wedding ceremony, telling him she “always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength” and that he just wasn't that person.
“I’m sorry, but I don’t want that to be misunderstood. I still love you and everything about you is amazing. And I care about you so much,” she told an emotional Mezzenga, who fought back, “I care about you, too. And I love you so much, and I know I want to stay with you and keep growing our relationship if you’ll let me.”
But Carton’s heart had already made its choice. She casually tossed out, “We’ll see,” as she later recounted her reasoning for dumping Mezzenga while driving away.
In a poignant moment, she recalled, “I remember, like, I asked him about, like, Black Lives Matter, and I’m no expert, but, like, when I asked him about it, he was like, ‘I guess I never really thought too much about it.’ That affected me...”
With filming for Season 8 taking place in early 2024, the cast reunited for their dramatic showdown in the reunion aired on March 9. Carton revealed that despite not marrying Mezzenga, they initially lived together for two weeks until she headed to Nashville for her travel nursing contract.
But as the drama unfolded and Carton drove away, she noticed something was off with her ex. “When I get to Nashville, that’s when I noticed that he had removed me from Find My Friends... I was really confused because I thought we left on good terms,” she confessed, voicing her bewilderment at Mezzenga's actions.
Carton's frustration peaked when she received “three very scripted apologies” after texting Mezzenga, only for him to ghost her.
Carton spoke out about the recent rumors, stating: “I’ve seen this a few times online in the past 24 hours. Well, to be clear, me and Joey are not dating.”