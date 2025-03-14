'Love Is Blind' Stars Sara and Joey Spotted Together: Are They the New Hottest Couple?

'Love Is Blind' Season 8's Sara Carton and Joey Leveille sparked dating rumors after they were spotted getting cozy at a hair salon.

In a bombshell TikTok post on March 11, celebrated reality TV gossip guru and “Reality Receipts” podcast co-host StorytimeWithRikkii revealed, “Someone very close to the situation confirmed they’re a couple and have been for a while.” Fans are buzzing as this news drops, igniting imaginations and social media feeds alike.

The romantic headlines ramped up when fans reportedly spotted the pair cozying up at a hair salon in Minneapolis, Minn. —where Season 8 was filmed.

Rikkii elaborated, “They’re waiting for everything to die down to announce it.”

However, the gossip maven warned that while Carton, 29, and Leveille, 35, may attempt to play coy, they’ll likely say they’re just “friends.”

She declared, “Y’all already been spotted together. People already know. People in your inner circles have already spilled beans, so you might as well come clean.”