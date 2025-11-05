Article continues below advertisement

Dave Portnoy is barking up the wrong tree. The Barstool Sports founder, 48, rolled his eyes after Tom Brady alleged that he cloned his late dog, Lua. Portnoy took to X to tweet on Tuesday, November 4: "I’m a dog guy and a Brady guy. This is weird as f---." Brady, also 48, divulged in a statement via People that he had cloned Lua in partnership with biotech firm Colossal Biosciences.

Introducing Tom Brady's New Pup: Junie!

Lua belonged to Tom Brady, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and their two kids.

The result of Lua's genetic cloning is Brady's newest pitbull mix, Junie. Lua died in December 2023 and Junie became part of the Brady family nearly two years ago. Brady shared Lua with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and their two kids, Benjamin Rein, 15, and Vivian Lake, 12. He announced earlier this week that the new doggie is in fact, a replica. Junie was cloned using blood samples collected from Lua before her passing.

The ex-NFL player loved his dog.

“I love my animals. They mean the world to me and my family,” the ex-NFL star said in a statement obtained by People. “A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed.” The former football player noted that the firm “gave my family a second chance with a clone of our beloved dog." "[I'm] excited how Colossal and Viagen's tech together can help both families losing their beloved pets while helping to save endangered species," he said.

The Brady Family Says Goodbye to Lua

Tom Brady's new dog Junie is a clone of Lua.

The supermodel, 45, posted in December 2023 a loving tribute to Lua after her death. She shared a cute snap of herself caressing the pup, penning: “Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove RIPLua 💔.” Brady also wrote on social media at the time alongside a photo of his family with the pooch: “We love you Lua, RIP."

Other Celebrity Pets Who Were Cloned

