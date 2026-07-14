'Lilo & Stitch' Star Daveigh Chase Left Behind $400K Estate Despite Living on L.A. Streets Before Death

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Daveigh Chase left an estate worth an estimated $400,000 despite reportedly living on the streets of downtown Los Angeles before her death at age 35. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the late actress' mother, Cathy Chase, said Daveigh left behind valuable personal assets. Cathy petitioned the court to be appointed as the estate's administrator. Daveigh, best known for voicing Lilo in Disney's Lilo & Stitch and starring in The Ring, died last month.

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Cathy Chase Seeks Control of Daveigh Chase's Estate

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase voiced Lilo in Disney’s animated film 'Lilo & Stitch' and starred in the horror movie 'The Ring.'

The court filing addressed Daveigh's father, John Schwallier. Cathy said he "resides in the Philippines with an unknown address" but "keeps properties" in Las Vegas. As per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report, Daveigh's primary cause of death was AIDS. The report also listed chronic polysubstance use as a contributing condition. Daveigh was never married and had no children.

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GoFundMe Campaign Sparked Questions After Her Death

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase’s alleged boyfriend launched a GoFundMe campaign before her death, claiming she had faced years of hardship.

Before her death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by a man identified as Roy Hernandez, who claimed to be Daveigh's boyfriend. "Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from Lilo & Stitch, Spirited Away, and Donnie Darko. But behind the scenes, she's faced more than her share of hardship," Roy wrote on the fundraising page. He also claimed, "After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA." The campaign further added, "When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope."

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Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase’s former manager warned fans against donating to a GoFundMe campaign created after her death.

However, Daveigh's former manager, John Ryan, later urged fans not to donate to the campaign. John informed The Post, "Apparently, a man claiming to be her 'boyfriend' that none of us friends or her family has heard of has set up a GoFundMe on 'her and her families behalf' that he set her up as the organizer." "I can confirm Daveigh has a trust account set up at SAG to cover all costs," he added.

Former Manager Says Actress Had Unclaimed Residual Checks

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase’s former manager John Ryan discussed her SAG trust and alleged unclaimed residual checks after her death.