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'The Ring' Star's Tragic End: Actress Daveigh Chase Dead at 35 From Meningitis

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Source: MEGA

'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase died on June 16.

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June 17 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

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Former child star Daveigh Chase has died at the age of 35.

The Ring actress passed away on Tuesday, June 16, due to meningitis and an infection in her blood, her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told TMZ.

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Daveigh Chase Was Also Known for Her Iconic Roles in 'Donnie Darko' and 'Lilo & Stitch'

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image of Daveigh Chase
Source: MEGA

The actress passed away due to meningitis and an infection in her blood.

The meningitis caused Chase to suffer septic issues, which led to her body shutting down. The S.Darko alum was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier this month to deal with a bout of malnutrition.

Chase began her Hollywood career starring in 2002's The Ring as villain Samara Morgan, and as Jake Gyllenhaal's younger sister Samantha in the 2001 psychological horror film Donnie Darko.

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image of Daveigh Chase
Source: MEGA

Daveigh Chase's boyfriend set up a GoFundMe for her before she died.

She further rose to fame when she voiced Lilo in Disney's animated hit Lilo & Stitch when she was just 12-years-old, as well doing the English dubbing of the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away.

Her other major roles included guest spots on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ER, Mercy and HBO's Big Love until she stepped away from acting in 2016.

Hernandez set up a GoFundMe for Chase shortly before she died. "Behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship," he wrote on the fund's page, adding she had a "difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family."

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Daveigh Chase's Boyfriend Set Up a GoFundMe for Her

image of Daveigh Chase
Source: MEGA

Daveigh Chase's condition was 'critical' before she passed on.

"Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown L.A. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope," he continued.

“All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days,” Hernandez penned.

He further explained more about how "critical" her condition was, with doctors telling him at one point "she may not have much time left."

Daveigh Chase and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Met in 2003

image of Diddy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs met Daveigh Chase at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

In October 2024, a video of Chase at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards having a chat with Sean "Diddy" Combs resurfaced amid the rapper's legal issues.

The embattled Bad Boys Records founder, 56, is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for prostitution-related charges.

The odd clip featured Combs inviting the then-12-year-old to an afterparty while they were backstage at the MTV event. Combs was seen drinking while giddily asking the preteen to come to the bash.

The "I'll Be Missing You" crooner and friend Ashton Kutcher presented Chase with the golden popcorn award for Best Villain for The Ring just minutes before the interaction occurred behind-the-scenes.

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