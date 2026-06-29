'The Ring' Star Daveigh Chase's Secret AIDS Battle Exposed as Medical Examiner Confirms Actress' Cause of Death at Age 35

Article continues below advertisement

The Ring star Daveigh Chase’s cause of death has been revealed. The late child star passed away at the age of 35 due to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Article continues below advertisement

Daveigh Chase Died on June 16 After Being Diagnosed With Meningitis

Source: MEGA 'The Ring' star died due to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Chronic polysubstance use was also listed on the examiner's report, which is the use of more than one drug in a short stretch of time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report obtained by Us Weekly. The Donnie Darko alum's manner of death was also determined to be natural. Chase died on June 16 after she was diagnosed with meningitis and several blood infections that turned her body septic and caused it to shut down. Her boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, told TMZ earlier this month she was admitted to the hospital due to malnutrition.

Article continues below advertisement

Daveigh Chase's Boyfriend Roy Hernandez Set Up a Fundraiser in Her Honor

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase's boyfriend set up a GoFundMe while she was hospitalized.

Hernandez set up a GoFundMe for Chase shortly before she died. "Behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship," he wrote on the fund's page, adding she had a "difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family." "Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown L.A. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope," he continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase starred in his films such as 'Donnie Darko' and 'Lilo & Stitch' in the early 2000s.

“All she ever wanted was a place where we could live together, feel safe, and be happy. Now, more than ever, I want to give her that sense of home and peace in her final days,” Hernandez penned. He also explained how "critical" her condition was, with physicians telling him at one point, "she may not have much time left."

Daveigh Chase's Former Manager John Ryan Blasted the GoFundMe Page

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase's ex-manager John Ryan questioned the validity of the fundraiser.