Why 'Bloody Furious' David Beckham Ended Friendship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly cut ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following accusations that they leaked information about the Sussexes.
According to an insider, the couples' friendship is over, as the soccer pro is “absolutely bloody furious” after allegations allegedly flew during a tense conversation between the couples. "Any making up now is so unlikely."
David and Victoria used to be extremely close with the royal-turned-Hollywood couple, with the power duo having attended Harry and Meghan's 2018 nuptials. The source insisted the Beckhams were "very supportive" of Meghan's arrival in the U.K. when she and Harry first debuted their relationship amid the growing backlash surrounding their controversial romance.
Meanwhile, David and Victoria aren't the only ones ridding themselves of Harry and Meghan. Another source recently dished that George Clooney's friendship with the Suits alum has grown distant over the last few years, despite the A-list actor also having nabbed an invite to their royal wedding.
The insider spilled that Meghan is no longer "bosom buddies" with George and his wife, Amal Clooney — though she was often seen visiting the couple at their Oxfordshire and L.A. homes.
Meanwhile, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are neighbors with the parents-of-two in Montecito, have also started to see the Sussexes less, with the source explaining: "Katy was close at one point but she has been traveling a lot so it's been hard to sustain a close friendship."
Friendships aren't the only things Harry and Meghan are losing as of late, as Spotify dumped the couple last month after they inked a reported $20 million back in 2020. Aside from the couple not producing enough content to make their "Archetypes" podcast worth it for the streaming service, Harry's plunging popularity likely didn't help the matter.
Public relations expert Edward Coram James noted that the red-headed prince's likeliness has taken a nosedive ever since he moved to the U.S. and began publicly bashing his family.
