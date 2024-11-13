Home > News > Hugh Jackman NEWS Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Romance Is the Reason Actor 'Got Divorced' From Deborra-Lee Furness, Claims Source: 'They Are Really Happy Now' Source: MEGA Hugh Jackman's romance with Sutton Foster allegedly caused his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, a source claimed.

A recent bombshell about The Music Man costars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster has surfaced.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now,” the insider added.

Additionally, on October 26, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig stirred the pot even more while talking about the duo on Instagram. "Do y’all remember when I told you this man was up to no good?" Lustig teased, sharing a photo of Jackman, 56, and Foster looking close on the red carpet.

Lustig implied that the Deadpool & Wolverine star “blindsided” his ex-wife by “running off with the mistress,” predicting the pair will soon “soft launch” their relationship. Furness herself “liked” the post using her private account, along with over 25,000 others.

Her close friend, British media personality Amanda de Cadenet, even chimed in with support.

“You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!” Cadenet commented.

A source previously told Page Six that Jackman and Foster, 49, grew closer while starring in The Music Man on Broadway, where they performed together from December 2021 to January 2023. “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” the insider stated.

Consequently, Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023, followed by Foster’s divorce filing from screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024. Jackman played the role of Professor Harold Hill, while Foster played Marian Paroo. Their characters fall in love in the show after Paroo sees through Hill's con while helping her brother overcome his social anxiety.

Though Furness reportedly watched her husband’s nightly onstage kisses with Foster, she never suspected anything at the time.

Still, Foster told Vogue in 2022 that Jackman had become one of her closest friends. “You usually go into these things thinking, ‘Well, I hope we get along,’ ” she explained, “but we just spent Memorial Day with our families.”

On Live with Kelly and Ryan, Foster revealed a ritual they developed: sitting together on the dressing room floor to chat before each show. “It’s such a wonderful thing,” she gushed. “We just talk and catch up on our day. That’s been one of the best parts of the whole thing .. that I’ve made this wonderful new friend.”

Jackman often shared glimpses of their backstage moments on Instagram, posting playful photos and videos during rehearsals. “This show is nothing without you,” Jackman wrote alongside a clip of them practicing a dance.